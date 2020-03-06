COMMENTARY: Young perspectives on Earth Day, 2020

Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
Sam Cooper — NHS junior
Earth and its ecosystems have always been our home. As we all know, life would be impossible without its habitat and resources. In order to achieve a balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations, we promote harmony with nature and the Earth on April 22 each year.
Not only does Earth Day symbolize what we cherish most within our serene planet, but also it reminds us of what we have lost and must continue to fight for.
Although a single day of the 365 in a year, Earth Day reminds us about and motivates us toward crucial actions that must be taken for a healthy and safe future.
On the special date, various suggestions during meetings and conversations are brought to light about recycling, energy conservation, increasing plant and tree growth, safe water, respecting nature, reducing toxins in the air, and so much more.
It is crucial that Earth Day be recognized for many years to come so future generations are educated about our strong, yet so fragile planet. While many understand and care about the environment, there are others who need educating and convincing to promote a healthy planet.
Sophie Burns — NHS sophomore
We all know how beautiful Newburyport looks when you’re just coming over the Route 1 bridge from Salisbury, especially just as the sun is setting. You see clean water, and people enjoying the fresh air. How grateful we should be to have this space on Earth that we call home. We should celebrate it.
Earth Month inspires people to reflect on their place in the wider world. Earth Month inspires me to make changes. For instance, I’ve helped my family become more a part of the “zero waste” community by composting. We’re now putting less food waste into the local landfill.
Earth Month gives people an excuse to express their love and support for the planet.
Posters promoting the well-being of the Earth are everywhere with facts about climate change, positive changes people can make, and how to get involved.
We’re all part of a much bigger ecosystem and are so lucky to have these resources to sustain and maybe even improve life for future generations. That is why we should celebrate this Earth.
Lexi Klapes — Nock Middle School, Grade 8
Earth Month is very important to celebrate. It is a great way to teach others about the importance of the environment and the effect we have on it.
Kids, especially the younger ones, might not know a lot about how to keep a cleaner environment.
Especially when I was younger, we didn’t really learn a lot about the importance of ways to make the world better, and how to fight climate change. We weren’t taught what we could do about it. We didn’t really know if we could do anything.
Earth Month is a whole month dedicated to learning about the world we live in and what we can do to help it rather than hurt it. It’s the perfect time to get kids involved, or at least informed, about the climate and what we’re doing to damage it.
Earth Month could even inspire kids to make a change in their community. If they know the damage, they can try to fight the problem. And that shapes a better future for the planet and all of us living on it.
To learn more about ACES and our Youth Leadership Initiative, go to: https://www.aces-alliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.