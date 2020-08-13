In a stunning discharge of leadership, Gov. Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley avoided directing school districts in Massachusetts on a definitive course to reopen schools.
Instead, Riley directed school leaders to report by Aug. 14 “final plans” for reopening within three categories: remote-only learning, in-person learning, hybrid learning (combining both elements). Parents will have flexibility to choose a remote learning academy that will effectively be a computer-based form of homeschooling.
The state leadership also imposed heavy burdens on school districts such as requirements for distancing all students at three feet — with a suggestion of six feet preferred — being completely silent on busing and configuring open spaces both outdoors (schoolyards) and indoors (gyms, cafeterias as new classrooms).
Additionally, within two weeks or so, every school district has to settle with teachers unions to reflect new working conditions and there is little room for a protracted negotiation period as September is very fast approaching.
In a lame attempt to assert a semblance of accommodation, Riley recently advised school districts that they can open two weeks later than their predesignated (and pre-COVID-19) dates.
The pandemic has revealed a major fault line between reality and function, and Baker and Riley have created one large enough for a lot of families to fall into. There are many vulnerable students with health issues and there is virtually no experience with children in enclosed spaces in groups, even if socially distanced.
How will they react to keeping a face mask on for most of the school day? And what about the teachers?
If a “hybrid” model is selected by school districts, meaning that the student will experience in-person learning one to three days per week, the teachers will generally not have a “hybrid” experience because most will be at their post Monday through Friday.
No school budget is configured to absorb increased costs of school buses, classroom spaces and teachers to teach the same number of kids. So if a district spends $7,000 per student, the pittance that Baker and state officials have offered to districts to accommodate COVID-19 related reopening costs will never capture the potential additional cost that for some can easily double.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has issued a truckload of directives such as the required responses to children who become sick, the frequency and methods of sanitizing spaces, school nurse guidelines, requirements for distancing and face masks.
But these are nothing more than the classic government burden scheme known as “the unfunded mandate.” What this means is here is the rule or law, you figure out how to implement it and pay for it.
Great leadership!
In this soup of uncertainty, ultimately, parents will make the choice to protect their children.
And kudos to every school district grappling with these issues and trying to create order in chaos created by abject failure from the Statehouse.
Joe D’Amore lives in Groveland.
