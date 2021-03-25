Every now and then, my sister and I will talk on the phone between Athol and Newburyport. Almost always, the talk will turn to the past.
“It’s funny,” she said on the most recent occasion. “I’ve had two Vermont coincidences lately. I was looking for a new outdoor light post at a granite store and not having any luck.
Then, there it was – just what I wanted.”
“That’s the Caledonian,” said the salesman. “It’s from Vermont.”
“That’s where my mother was from,” she told him. “St. Johnsbury in Caledonia County.”
“Then, (husband) Tom was looking for a new car at a local dealership. He couldn’t find the color he wanted, but the dealer said he could get one from St. Albans, Vermont, and that he would send someone to pick it up. It turns out the dealership was under the name Handy.
I asked if they were related to the Handy family in St. Johnsbury, and it turns out they are.”
“Mr. Handy used to be a fan of the St. Johnsbury Senators baseball team in the old Twin State League in the early 1940s,” I told her. “Dad was his favorite player. The Handys ran an ice business, and when Dad shipped out into the Pacific for World War II duty, Mr. Handy continued to deliver ice to Mother (and the infant me), but he refused any payment. I have a photo of Mr. Handy with some of the ballplayers. I’ll send you a copy.”
“Didn’t they have a lunch counter, too?” asked my sister. “Once, when I was much younger, I was in St. Johnsbury and stopped at the place. One of the waitresses came over to me and asked, ‘Are you related to Pete Deane?’ I was stunned. How could she know? Dad and I did look a lot alike, but still … .”
“Was her name Rosie?” I asked.
“I think it was,” replied my sister, startled.
I told her a story our mother once told me: “Pete was a very graceful first baseman, and he was good at bat. He was a favorite of the Handy family, a family of Lebanese immigrants.
They loved the ballplayers, but Pete was the favorite. Mr. Handy was a short, bald man with a flat cap.
He would get up and copy the swings of the ballplayers, but he would never imitate Pete, his favorite. His daughters served food to the ballplayers — the best crunchy chicken I ever ate. One of the daughters, Rosie, liked Pete. She was friendly, loud and funny.”
Alas for Rosie, Dad had his eye on Mother, who used to sit on the family front steps pretending to read the newspaper as the ballplayers walked by from their boarding house, and they would eventually be married before Dad shipped overseas for U.S. Navy duty.
After hanging up, I looked up the photo of Mr. Handy and attached it to an email to my sister with the suggestion, “Perhaps the Handy family would like to see this, too.”
The next morning, I contacted the auto dealership in St. Albans and asked for one of the Handys. I got an answering machine and left a message.
The return call came from a nephew who promised to pass around the information I emailed him to family members. The very next day, an email arrived from Mr. Handy’s granddaughter.
“I cannot even begin to tell you how much seeing this picture and reading the email you sent is making me feel today.
“I was only 2 when my grandfather died, so I didn't know him well, but I have heard a million stories about him and especially his love of sports. His relationship with the St. Johnsbury Senators is one we talk about all the time.
Jidu (Lebanese for "grandfather") used to run onto the field and give each of the ballplayers a $5 bill if they hit a home run.
“As you wrote, they used to have the ballplayers up to the house all the time for meals (and probably some partying!).
“And lastly, the story you told about Jidu not accepting payment for ice is very typical also. My dad went on to open a restaurant in St. Johnsbury with his sisters.
The number of people who never paid for their meals is probably one of the reasons we were never a financially rich family, but we were an emotionally rich family because of the lessons we learned from all the Handys. The most important one was to "pay it forward."
“Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. As I am sitting here typing this email, I have tears in my eyes. You have made my day!”
Tears were in my eyes as well as I read the response. Across time, we have ourselves another home run.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.