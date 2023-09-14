Seven candidates for three open School Committee slots are looking to stand out to prospective voters before next Tuesday’s preliminary election, which will see the number of prospects running in the Nov. 7 general election whittled down to six.
During last weekend’s forum on the internet radio program “Local Pulse” that’s what they tried to accomplish. It was a Herculean task considering the unwieldy number of candidates standing around microphones provided by host Joe DiBase inside The Daily News newsroom.
But a couple candidates proved equal to the task.
School Committee member Breanne Higgins, the only one running for re-election after having been appointed last fall to fill a vacant seat, was one of them. Her answers were crisp and informative, and she very much sounded like she knew what she was talking about. Her experience on the committee no doubt played a part in her preparedness.
The other, Markus Fish, stood out from most of his competitors by having a thought-out strategy. He was smart to point out that voters are picking three candidates to join the School Committee and emphasized the need for teamwork. He also raised a good point by saying the School Committee should be asking school Superintendent Sean Gallagher for more quantifiable and concrete goals and results going forward.
When Higgins piggybacked on Fish’s suggestion, it drove his point home.
Candidates Andrew Boger, Amanda Hancock-Dionne and Kathleen Shaw all had a few moments where their comments broke through the typical low-hum din of audio-only candidate events. But for the most part, save for a few responses by Boger, their answers were satisfactory and they blended in.
A couple of the other candidates, Lyndi Lanphear and Donna Sprague, also stood out but not for good reasons.
Sprague was saddled with the misfortune of having to be the first person to answer questions (based on a random draw before the show began) and appeared flustered. At one point, she simply told DiBiase she couldn’t answer a question right away and asked to be put in the back of the line. Overall, she seemed way out of her comfort zone and element as compared to the other candidates.
Lanphear was a one-trick candidate who kept on hammering home her opposition to what she considers too much emphasis on social and emotional learning in the classroom. That she would go there isn’t surprising considering her affiliation with the Citizens For Responsible Education, which considers SEL disreputable and part of a campaign to brainwash students.
Sadly, no one mentioned the CRE during the forum, including DiBiase. Based on the number of emails and letters the Daily News has received from readers who are fearful of having a CRE member partially responsible for such a large chunk of the city’s budget, that omission was glaring. Even more importantly, it let Lanphear off the hook. She must have been quite thrilled to leave the newsroom not having to defend her affiliation or the group itself.
Put another way, had someone planning to move to Newburyport tuned in to get a sense how the schools might be run, they would have no idea that a group so despised by many in the community exists.
Fish came the closest to confronting the elephant in the room when he said he wanted to escape the divisiveness and factionalism that he says has reared its head during the School Committee election. His delivery wasn’t great as he sounded as if he was reading from cue cards (he wasn’t the only one). But like Higgins he was well prepared Saturday morning.
Overall the forum was a low-energy affair with the candidates who came prepared sticking with their scripts and doing a good job keeping focused. It also exposed the candidates who were not as prepared and had trouble answering questions not in their wheelhouse. For that reason alone, despite the missed opportunity to shed more light on the CRE, the forum was a success and provided a valuable service to the community.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
