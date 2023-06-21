Political fireworks related to actual fireworks? Welcome to Amesbury. For most residents, Amesbury Days is a weeklong party full of events, music, shopping and yes, fireworks. But for some within City Hall and its sphere of influence, it’s becoming known as the latest salvo in the campaign to undermine Mayor Kassandra Gove.
On Tuesday, Amesbury Days organizers announced it would be moving the fireworks from the Fourth of July to Labor Day because the city had not gotten around to mowing a portion of Woodsom Farm large enough to provide enough space for the event. The mowing was supposed to begin around May 1 in order to allow two endangered birds breeding space.
As Daily News reporter Matt Petry mentioned in his Wednesday story, Gove’s office, which is ultimately responsible for maintaining Woodsom Farm, admitted it did not begin mowing in time, prompting the fireworks to be moved to September. Gove’s office, in a statement, said the delay was caused because the city employee who normally did the mowing tragically died in April.
The statement also takes a shot at Conservation Commission Chairperson James Broadrick, accusing him of scheduling a hearing regarding the mowing issue at a recent Conservation Commission meeting without first informing her office.
“It’s unfortunate that the chair of the Conservation Commission did not communicate with me or the staff any of his concerns,” her statement reads.
On Wednesday, Gove ally and School Committee member Mel Webster also took a shot at Broadrick in a Daily News letter to the editor. In the letter, Webster blasts Broadrick for alerting us to his concerns via an email Webster claims he wrote during that Cons Com meeting.
Webster also claims Broadrick and the Cons Com that night basically spent two hours bashing Gove. Pretty harsh words from one public official to another, especially considering this type of trash talking typically takes place in private and not in the pages of your local newspaper.
Make no mistake, Gove’s office blew it in terms of sticking to the timetable. And now she will pay for it as parents and others complain about the fireworks taking place the night before the first day of school.
Yes, they did reach out to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife for guidance and yes, a site visit was conducted with a Fisheries and Wildlife official on June 16. But that’s well past the point of when mowing needed to start.
Imagine if Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon told Yankee Homecoming organizers they had to postpone the iconic weeklong festival’s fireworks until September because his office failed to meet a timetable? Folks in Newburyport would be livid, to say the least.
It’s important to keep in mind that the back-and-forth sniping isn’t happening in a vacuum. Gove, who is seeking a third term in office this fall, has many allies. But she also has many detractors.
It’s obvious Broadrick falls into the second camp. It’s also reasonable to surmise that Broadrick may be weaponizing fireworks and the endangered birds in an effort to undermine Gove’s credibility or at the very least, call her out when she/her office makes a blunder.
Gove opponents have been after her for a while and went as far as approaching the Daily News months ago to look into her leadership style and the culture she created inside City Hall. We had hoped to write a news story about this but disappointingly her foes declined to go on record. Instead, I wrote a column about it.
This time, however, at least one of her foes has gone public.
Lastly, let’s hope Amesbury Days organizers reconsider the revised fireworks date. Scheduling an event that will draw hundreds of children (and their parents) and last well past 9 p.m. on what is essentially a school night doesn’t make a ton of sense. Having fireworks on the Fourth of July is expected. But no one expects fireworks on Labor Day.
