Well, it was bound to happen. The city’s public schools are being targeted by a nationally known right-wing conservative looking to out the district for circulating a book about what it is like to be gay.
In this case, it was a tweet from the account Libs of TikTok that highlights the publication “This Book is Gay.” The poster called the book pornographic – and “proudly displayed” – in a Newburyport school.
If you look at the Twitter photo included in the post, you’ll see the book as part of a Banned Books Week display situated next to other controversial publications, including a Harry Potter novel, that have been banned over the years.
Funded by the American Library Association, Banned Book Week has been taking place since 1982 in an effort to bring more attention to attempts to censor books, and to rally those who fight against it.
Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher confirmed the book is available in a school library, but said the school district is one of many across the nation being targeted by Libs of TikTok. Indeed, a brief look through its Twitter account shows that districts in Maryland and Illinois are in its sights, too.
In the weeks leading up to Banned Book Week, The Daily News received letters and phone calls from parents decrying the availability of other LGBTQ+ books in Newburyport schools. Photos of “Am I Weird or is this Normal?” and “Lilly and Duncan” were slapped together on a flier that was emailed to various people and organizations, including The Daily News.
Gallagher also confirmed those two books are available in public schools.
The editorial Wednesday in The Daily News – “Book bans are unacceptable. Period” – points out that the vast majority of books being targeted by Libs of TikTok and national conservative groups are written by, or are about, people of color or who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Those efforts speak less about the books themselves and more about trying to squash opposing lines of thought or belief.
In an earlier interview with Gallagher, the superintendent said parents have a right to petition for a book to be removed from circulation. All they have to do is submit the proper paperwork to get the ball rolling.
But has that happened? No, according to the superintendent.
It’s only a guess, but the reason could be simply that getting the books out of libraries isn’t the goal of these individuals. Instead, it is an attempt to pressure the school to stop promoting the LGBTQ community by accusing administrators and teachers of promoting pornography and grooming students to become “deviant.”
It is understandable that some of the content in the three books mentioned here may be uncomfortable, or even disturbing, to some. But the question of whether they are appropriate for school-aged children should be left to parents on a case-by-case basis. and the question should not be decided by agenda-laden conservative groups that manipulate facts and motives to achieve their ultimate goal of stifling an opposing view.
Books should not be banned. Period. But if parents want to exercise their right to have books they deem offensive removed from schools shelves, there is a mechanism in place to do so.
Unfortunately, it seems, that mechanism does not allow these parents to fulfill their apparent agenda: Make as much noise as possible.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.