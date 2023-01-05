Hard to believe 2022 is already in the rearview mirror and 2023 is upon us. No doubt many of us will be spending the next month remembering to add the correct year when we write a check (yes, us older folks still use them occasionally) or pen a handwritten letter to a loved one (even rarer).
As we all struggle to remember what year it is, here’s hoping city leaders can finally nail down a home for Newburyport Youth Services before 2023 evaporates into the ether as well.
Mayor Sean Reardon had hoped to make more progress with his plan (well, former Mayor Donna Holaday’s plan) to move NYS into the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. but the year ended with him lamenting that he couldn’t do more.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote, the council authorized spending $220,000 in 2022 to purchase the building. Later, Reardon submitted three plans for the council to mull over. His plans were accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order for the project. Despite all that progress, a resolution still feels a billion miles away.
Part of that feeling comes from what many believe, including this editor, is a divided and sometimes dysfunctional City Council.
All one has to do is remember what happened in November when Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue blasted fellow Councilors Sharif Zeid (Ward 1) and Jim McCauley (Ward 5) for their motion to withdraw the bond order because, according to McCauley, they wanted the public to get a better look at the three plans before authorizing it.
A very agitated Donahue responded by saying McCauley, Zeid and others on the council had been saying no to the project for years and that it was time to say yes.
Donahue later apologized for her tone and for actually saying what was on her mind, and on the minds of many residents. But her point is well-taken. It’s time to move forward and get this done.
Fast-forward a month later and McCauley sends The Daily News a letter to the editor comparing the 59 Low St. proposal to the climactic scene in “Thelma and Louise,” substituting Holaday and NYS Director Andi Egmont as Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. His letter goes on to say the project is going too fast and could lead the city down a financial dead end.
“We seem to be going down the same path of all-or-nothing on a new building at a time when every project is over budget, and backlogged on actual ground breaking,” McCauley wrote, adding that even if it is approved tomorrow, the new space would not open for two years or more.
When a politician uses the slippery slope argument as the crux of their argument, that’s never a good look and it begs the question whether there is an even more pressing reason for their objection. Folks should ask McCauley (and others), what’s his plan? Simply saying the city needs to look outside the box and get creative, as he wrote in the letter, is a hollow and frankly, useless comment.
Finding a new home for NYS isn’t your average project, it should be on the summit of all city projects and 59 Low St represents the best solution the city has come up with ... by a country mile. Unless someone can think of a better one and darn soon, the City Council must stop its squabbling and show residents it can come together on the really big issues.
Over the last eight months or so, they’ve done very little to prove they can do that.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.