Roughly a week after the Newburyport Public Library employee union voted 12-7 not to bring back banished volunteers, the fate of the program remains very much in limbo.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote, last Thursday's secret ballot vote came roughly two months after Mayor Sean Reardon suspended the program on June 7 amid complaints from library staff that volunteers were performing union duties while also harassing and bullying employees. The volunteers are also being blamed for essentially driving former Head Librarian Sara Kelso out the door after less than a year in the job.
Correcting something The Daily News reported last week, not all volunteers worked in the library's basement archival center. Actually, only seven of the 10 volunteers worked there. The remaining three were shelvers.
Judging by last week's union vote, 63 percent of Newburyport Public Library employees don't want the volunteers back in the building, at least the ones working in the archival center. But what's to stop the city from starting over? In other words, dismiss the volunteers who were butting heads with library staff, recruit new ones, set ground rules and expectations, and then hit refresh.
Earlier this week, I spoke to a library director from outside the area who says that starting from scratch would only succeed if the city made a thorough assessment of what kind of volunteer program would work best given existing parameters at the library. In other words, make sure any new program fits the needs of the library without stepping on the toes of unionized employees.
For example, the director said shelving is something that union employees typically do, although she acknowledged shelvers can be trained by staff.
Typically, volunteers help out with bake or book sales or do community outreach, aka public relations. The only issue there is that those are all tasks regularly performed by friends of the public library groups, the director said.
Finally, the director said that after doing their due diligence, city officials may reach the conclusion that the library doesn't need any volunteers.
According to Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, the library's current volunteer policy has been under review by the library board of trustees since May. The goal is to "prevent this overlap of duties with the librarians," Levine said, adding that the volunteer program is overseen by the assistant head librarian.
Even if the city dotted all its i's and so forth, beginning anew with different volunteers would not be painless or without static. The suspended volunteers, whose median age is about 80, have their supporters and would will likely make plenty of noise at seeing their friends permanently discharged from their duties only to make way for a fresh crop.
But it is far too late to mend fences and bring them back. Through osmosis, archival center volunteers began treating their work as sacrosanct and chaffed at any interference from Kelso or anyone else who grew uneasy with their methods and their attachment to their turf, according to people I have spoken to.
Also, the move may also not be welcome by all library staff. It's a fair bet that some in the library would prefer Reardon hire more librarians instead of supplementing current staff with volunteers.
It would be a shame if the city did away with the volunteer program all together. Starting a new and improved one is the better solution. Community service is a noble endeavor and having another option to help out is always better than not. That being said, it's important for volunteers to be managed as if they were employees themselves. Volunteers are supposed to make everyone's life in the library easier: patrons, administrators and staff. What was happening at the Newburyport Public Library was antithetical to that mission.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
