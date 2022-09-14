Jeff Goldblum famously said “life finds a way” in the first “Jurassic Park” movie, and now that the City Council essentially did nothing to address the short-term rental unit issue, so will property owners.
On Monday, the City Council narrowly voted down installing rules that would have regulated the city’s stock of short-term rentals by adding a new zoning amendment. Had it passed, owners of short-term rentals would have to live in their units for at least 183 days a year; the properties’ primary use would need to be as a single-family, two-family or multifamily home; and renters would be allowed to stay for a maximum 32 days. They would also have to register their units with the city and state. The rules did not include units on Plum Island.
Short-term rental opponents say they further reduce the city’s stock of long-term rental units, making it harder for people to live here. They also say the units draw unwanted noise and parking issues, and degrade the feel of a neighborhood.
The zoning amendment needed eight “yes” votes, but only got seven with Councilors Mark Preston, Afroz Khan, Bruce Vogel and Connie Preston voting against.
As a result of Monday’s vote, the city is essentially back to square one. It also means short-term rental units are technically not allowed.
Now, it’s up to Mayor Sean Reardon and other city officials to crack down on Newburyport’s roughly 150 short-term rental units – if they so choose.
Reardon and his staff can try to stop owners from renting their properties by demanding Airbnb, VRBO and other online agencies remove ZIP code 01950 from their sites, a task that seems Herculean at best. The city could also hire a company to monitor and enforce short-term rentals. Both options are going to cost taxpayers more money.
Another option, as mentioned recently by Ward 5 Councilor and amendment co-sponsor Jim McCauley, is establishing a hotline where residents can essentially drop a dime on their short-term rental owning neighbors. But by doing that, one is basically inviting neighborhood disputes that could easily rise past the boiling point and require the police to calm everyone down.
What’s more likely to happen is the city does nothing until the City Council is able to introduce a new zoning amendment – however long that takes. The first amendment was debated for more than two years and went through many iterations before it was tossed in the dumpster, by one vote. There are also some questions as to whether a new zoning amendment can even be introduced for another two years in terms of city law.
Until then, the Wild West show will continue with short-term rental unit owners remaining unsure what they can or cannot do, and opponents getting all the more upset that their neighbors are disrupting their peace and quiet while charging hundreds of dollars a night.
While the short-term rental unit issue has been on the City Council’s radar for years, it was only recently that most people began paying attention thanks to some vigorous debate and recent machinations among councilors.
In a sense, the City Council drew the curtains for what has become a hot-button issue and exposed its fissures and weaknesses for all to see. and then Monday, by failing to adopt any regulations, abruptly closed them. Yes, tempers will dissipate and the issue could once again exist mostly in the shadows.
But the City Council blew a golden opportunity to address the valid concerns expressed by those who don’t own short-term rentals – and at the same time, bring some clarity and certainty to property owners who will continue to find ways to rent their properties even if the city gets involved.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
