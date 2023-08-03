Just when you haven’t heard from the Citizens for Responsible Education in awhile, they’re back and making another push to increase its influence locally. Proof of that comes in the form of Lyndi Lanphear, who just had her signatures certified for a Newburyport School Committee run this fall.
The organization, which claims to be looking after the well-being of local youths, made considerable waves last fall when it hosted what was billed as an education forum at the Newburyport Elks Club and featured an appearance by controversial Republican candidate for secretary of state Rayla Campbell. Campbell ended up falling way short in her bid to unseat William Galvin.
The forum was hosted by former state representative candidate Samson Racioppi who, according to Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan, tried to rally support to have books banned from local school libraries. Such books included “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson and “Flamer” by Mike Curato as examples of content that either is, or has been, available to local students and is offensive, he claimed.
The forum drew protesters who held signs and shouted slogans in support of local schools and teachers.
Citizens for Responsible Education describes itself on its Facebook page as a local coalition of taxpayers in Greater Newburyport that is dedicated to giving parents the right to make decisions regarding their children’s health and well-being when it comes to public school.
The group also claims to be working to remove expensive social engineering programs from school curriculum and is dedicated to opposing the instruction of what it calls “divisive concepts” such as, teaching one race or sex is inherently superior to another; that an individual by virtue of his/her race or sex bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; and that the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist.
Racioppi’s back story is well known around here. He helped organize the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston. He also helped start Super Happy Fun America, a right-wing group that was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was also a Salisbury Housing Authority member and was close to being reappointed until he withdrew from contention. His withdrawal came only after he realized he didn’t have enough Salisbury Board of Selectmen votes to make it.
Salisbury’s residents are better off not having Racioppi involved in local politics. His disdain for the LGBTQ+ community is reason enough to warrant his banishment from local government.
Newburyport residents will be better off if Lanphear, who is listed as CRE’s clerk, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State website, is not elected to the School Committee.
Simply put, the CRE does not deserve a seat at the School Committee table. Its claim of merely protecting Greater Newburyport’s youths and giving parents a voice is hollow and disingenuous.
All one has to do is visit the aforementioned Facebook page. Many of the posts have nothing to do with education. Instead, they ridicule, mock or degrade those questioning their sexuality, using phrases like grooming and indoctrination. It’s the kind of bunk one may find in the darkest corners of the internet or on far-right news programs. It is the kind of divisiveness that is present across the country and is growing as part of a coordinated effort to delegitimize an entire group of Americans.
That kind of nonsense has no place in Newburyport.
Newburyport is known not only for welcoming everyone regardless of color, race, religion or sexual orientation, but for backing those sentiments up with deeds like parades, declarations and protests. In short, Newburyport walks the walk and talks the talk. Voters this fall will be tasked with trying to wade through a boatload of candidates not only for School Committee but City Council. It behooves us all to scrutinize those running and their reasons for doing so. Ask questions, do your homework, and pay attention to the person behind the curtain.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.