When the heavens opened up Tuesday around noon and dumped an estimated 3 inches of rain in so short a time (45 minutes) that it briefly flooded a Water Street parking lot near Market Landing Park, Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley must have thought for a second that someone upstairs was listening to him during an early July City Council meeting.
At that meeting, McCauley voted against using money earmarked for Market Square culvert repairs to fully fund the park renovation and expansion project.
As The Daily News’ Jim Sullivan reported last month, McCauley wasn’t alone in voting against diverting $655,525 allocated to repair the decades-old culvert to make up for higher-than-expected bids to complete the roughly $6 million park renovation project. Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid and at-large Councilor Mark Wright also gave the idea a thumbs down.
Following the July meeting, Lane told Sullivan that an unstable culvert could cause flooding in the brand new park.
“We should’ve never taken money away from the culvert project in place of what’s on top,” Lane said. “I understand the Market Landing Park project has been on the radar for 45 years but what good is a park if we don’t take care of the infrastructure?”
Fast-forward about 22 hours later, and McCauley and Wright were among the handful of city councilors standing just yards away from the once-flooded parking lot as Mayor Sean Reardon spoke for a few minutes during a ceremonial groundbreaking event marking the park renovation project. It was Reardon who proposed diverting culvert money to ensure the park project was fully funded before he and other pols dug shovels into a huge pile of dirt.
“Perfect timing,” McCauley said to me, referring to the flooded parking lot illustrating the concerns he and others shared last month.
Reardon, who has vowed not to forget the culvert project, said last month he expects to have a more specific culvert project in next year’s capital improvement plan. Not having a concrete plan in place seems to have been one of the reasons he felt it was all right to use the money elsewhere. The culvert money was made possible after the city made a free cash transfer that was later approved by the council.
Yesterday, Reardon again promised not to throw the culvert project into the waste bin, saying Tuesday’s storm made it “very clear” the culvert needed to be a priority.
But during Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony, even Wright acknowledged had the culvert been repaired, there still would have been flooding. Simply put, there was too much water coming down too fast.
As another councilor put it, a fully functional culvert would have lessened the impact of Tuesday’s flash flooding but not prevented it.
That’s little comfort for the businesses owners and residents surrounding the park, some of whom voiced their frustrations to the Newburyport firefighters who responded to the flooding. There was very little they could do other than assess water damage to nearby buildings and console upset tenants.
“I’m really pissed,” one tenant said to me as I was checking out the scene.
Since the 1970s, Market Square has been in danger of periodic flooding due to the culvert’s condition. In my 13 years-plus at The Daily News, I’ve only seen Market Square flooded maybe once or twice and as the councilors pointed out, Mother Nature will always trump infrastructure.
Still, Reardon must make good on his promise and make sure the Market Street culvert project is in the city’s next capital improvement plan.
If he doesn’t, it will be too tempting to grab any future money earmarked for the culvert project and divert it somewhere else anytime there’s an unexpected shortfall – the bulkhead project or finding a new home for Newburyport Youth Services come to mind. He also owes it to Market Square abutters to do another free cash transfer this fall after the state certifies the city’s free cash dollar amount.
In other words, while Market Square doesn’t flood often, it would be shortsighted and unfair to the neighborhood to continue treating the culvert project as a disposable, wish list item. Saying it is a priority isn’t enough, Reardon needs to do more, and soon.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
