Another year is almost in the books and along the way the city has no doubt seen its share of glittering success stories as well as deflating disappointments.
With COVID restrictions all but lifted, the area got to experience its first relatively pandemic-free Yankee Homecoming in a few years and by all accounts, it was nothing short of awesome.
Of course, there are always logistical hiccups along the way but who wasn’t thrilled to see the Bartlet Mall once again stuffed with art vendors, carnival games, food stands and face painting? Who wasn’t warmed by the sight of enthusiastic squads racing beds down Federal Street or waitstaff trying to balance trays of drinks while running on Liberty Street?
COVID is rearing its ugly head again this winter and we still need to take it seriously but wasn’t it a great feeling to enjoy Yankee Homecoming the way it was meant to be enjoyed?
On the flip side, Mayor Sean Reardon’s attempt to meld the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services cannot be classified as anything but a disappointment.
After firing former Director Lise Reid in July, Reardon spent months trying to sell the idea to residents and a divided City Council with little success. Reardon’s plan was so unpopular that a grassroots community group was formed in an effort to destabilize any momentum.
And while Reardon was able to get his allies on the City Council (Sharif Zeid and Jim McCauley come to mind) and some supporters to vouch for it, it became painfully apparent that he didn’t have enough votes for the landslide he craved. That prompted Reardon to pull the plan and throw it into a deep, deep closet. Who knows if he will ever reintroduce it.
The sight of the dredger Oyster Bay is a super high for Reservation Terrace residents in danger of seeing their homes collapse into the Atlantic. Since its arrival in the Merrimack River last month, the 220-foot-long behemoth has been digging up sand from the river’s floor and depositing it on beaches around several homes.
The project, which was spearheaded by former Mayor Donna Holaday and brought over the finish line by Reardon, isn’t a magic salve to stop beach erosion. But it buys the city and Reservation Terrace residents time until the Army Corps of Engineers figures out how to undue the damage it caused when it built the south jetty and created a destabilizing tidal gyre in 2014.
The City Council deserves its fair share of criticism as well, specifically its handling of short-term rental units. After the City Council punted on establishing uniform zoning regulations back in September, neighbors have taken it upon themselves to report their neighbors for running Airbnbs and other such units from their properties.
It had been hoped that the city would craft rules and regulations giving Airbnbers much-needed clarity. It took two years for councilors to come up with those rules and regulations only to see it fail by one vote. One vote!
Instead of reaching a resolution, the City Council made the situation worse, essentially shedding light on the problem without fixing it. Much like Reardon’s Parks Department plan, the public shouldn’t be holding its breath waiting for a new short-term rental plan to surface.
On an unrelated subject, please keep World War II veteran and Daily News columnist Boots Chouinard in your thoughts. The 99-year-old was to be honored Wednesday by Reardon at a ceremony in the Senior/Community Center.
The ceremony was postponed until next month upon learning Boots was not feeling well enough to attend. Veterans like Boots are society’s backbone and should always be on our radar screens. Always.
Have a Merry Christmas and a joyous Chanukah everyone. See you in 2023.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
