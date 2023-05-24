Teachers had a tough enough job six months ago, before the widespread of chatbots and other forms of intelligence went viral. Now, they are being tasked to make sure students aren’t handing in essays about the Industrial Revolution, the entomology of the water newt, and other topics simply by asking ChatGPT and other AI applications to create one.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan recently wrote, Newburyport educators alone have spotted eight instances of students handing in plagiarized work since January. On the surface, it feels like a shockingly high number – but it wouldn’t be shocking to learn that many other essays have made it past the vetting process.
Newburyport’s district literacy coordinator, Tom Abrams, told The Daily News that the issue became reality almost overnight and shows no signs of stopping as many kids continue looking for shortcuts.
“It’s amazing how quickly things change. It’s becoming ubiquitous in the classrooms,” he said.
Educators now have the unenviable task of trying to tamp down rampant use of a relatively new technology with few reference points or benchmarks. They will be learning on the fly, which is never good when it comes to something that wields so much power.
According to School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, more writing will be done in the classroom with less emphasis on writing term papers and other assignments at home. That way, teachers will have an easier time identifying and remembering a student’s writing style. In theory, that will make it easier for teachers to spot AI writing. But what it really boils down to is teachers looking over student shoulders to make sure they aren’t cheating.
It’s hard to blame students for trying to game the system. Thanks to social media and the around-the-clock desire to be connected to mobile devices, the pressures they are enduring seem harsher than in generations past. But it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to know that students are only cheating themselves if they don’t learn how to write constructively and with their own voices.
Students handing in work created by a computer program is but one of many unintended consequences of what is turning into an AI revolution. Human history is replete with moments where technology moves faster than wisdom. In other words, just because we can create something doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. and right now feels like another moment. When the folks creating AI technology are warning world leaders about the ramifications, many of which are still unknown, that’s not a good sign.
Sure, there are some fun things you can do with a chatbot. Just for kicks, I asked ChatGPT to come up with lyrics for a Newburyport love song.
Here’s a verse it came up with:
”In the heart of New England, by the Merrimack’s gentle flow
There’s a place called Newburyport where our love will grow
Cobblestone streets, lined with history and grace
It’s here in this enchanting town our love finds its embrace.”
Not exactly sure where all the cobblestone streets are – and we all know Newburyport is a city, but the fact that the app churned this out within seconds is remarkable and scary at the same time.
I’m not convinced yet that a chatbot’s ability to come up with silly lyrics or an essay on lambs within seconds will lead us to the point where the machines take over. But it’s extremely concerning that we are embracing a technology and a platform at breakneck speed without most of us really knowing why it’s a good idea in the first place. Educating not only students, but the public in general, about what AI means for society should be a priority at a national level. and it should be done quickly ... before Arnold Schwarzenegger shows up riding a motorcycle and saying he’ll be back.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
