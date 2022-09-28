First, it was short-term rental units and now it's the Parks Department. In both instances, the City Council was supposed to bring clarity to two hot button issues that have dominated much of public opinion over the last few months. Instead, residents are left with a whole lot of limbo with more ambiguity possible soon.
Earlier this month, the City Council voted down proposed rules for the burgeoning short-term rental unit industry, leaving those looking for answers in a lurch. And then on Tuesday, Mayor Sean Reardon pulled his plan to move the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services mere hours before the council was supposed to vote on it.
Reardon told The Daily News that the decision was prompted by a desire to give the public and those involved more time to "review details and prepare for next steps."
But it is also true that Reardon's goal to have near-unanimous support from the council was not going to happen Tuesday. In the days leading up to the vote, Reardon received word that one or more councilors who were ready to vote in favor of his plan had reconsidered over the weekend, according to two councilors.
One councilor went as far as saying that Reardon may not have had the votes to pass it, much less reach a near consensus.
Another councilor said the mayor had enough votes to push it through but it would have been close, like 6-5 close, and the optics of such a close vote concerned Reardon enough to shelve his plan until he has more support.
So what's next? How long will it take for the mayor to get more buy-in from the council and other stakeholders? Right now, we do not know. It could be weeks, it could be months, or the plan could just fade away just like the short-term rental unit issue seems to have done.
Reardon was seen leaving Tuesday's meeting not in the best of moods ... with good reason. The Parks Department reorganization represents his biggest proposal in his short tenure as mayor and now the future of it is unclear. It comes after he has been pummeled for months by those upset with his decision to lay off former Parks Director Lise Reid and so far, he has nothing to show for it.
Reaching his desire of a near consensus with the City Council seems out of whack considering its current makeup. Still, however long that bridge building takes, it is hard to imagine Reardon giving up on the Parks Department plan. He is far too invested and he already laid off the very popular Reid. Abandoning it now would be a blow to his administration's credibility. And while Tuesday's decision to pull it is not catastrophic, it cannot be spun as a positive. It was a setback, plain and simple.
What's more concerning is the lack of cohesion on the council. There is a definite split within the council and had the mayor's plan been voted on Tuesday, that split would have been exposed. Right now, those who pay attention to the council are wondering if they can say "yes" or pass any hard hot button topics.
We shall see as soon as next month if the council can say "yes" when the issue of whether the city should move Newburyport Youth Services into 59 Low St. returns. The last time the council touched this issue, in May, it failed to approve a zoning ordinance that would help the city move NYS there when only seven City Council members voted in favor. Eight votes were needed but with one councilor absent, all it took were three to vote against it.
Out of the three hot button issues, finding a permanent home for the homeless NYS is arguably the most important to residents. Those same residents, many who may already be skeptical, will be looking to the council for clarity and conciseness. Anything short of that would be a disservice to them and the entire city.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
