My grandfather was a successful lawyer and statesman who witnessed some of the most pivotal and important moments of the second half of the 20th century{em}.
But today, I am thinking about his service in the U.S. Navy, a time that saw him on the USS Intrepid and watching in horror as two suicide planes slammed into the aircraft carrier during the decisive 1945 invasion of Okinawa.
When I was growing up, he did not talk much about his service to our country. He’d rather ask how the Red Sox were doing, or cajole me into going outside to get some sun, or borrow my Walkman so he could listen to a song by my then-rock ‘n’ roll band. Since his death in 2001, I still miss him tremendously and wish he was around to see what his great-grandchildren are up to.
Luckily for me, the Intrepid is still around as a museum on Manhattan’s west side, so whenever I can find a free weekend, I can drive down to NYC and remind myself what he did to protect this country for me, my father, my sister, my brother and the rest of my family.
It saddens me to think that Veterans Day doesn’t hold the same weight it used to back when he was alive or when I was a kid. Oh sure, there are plenty of ways to remember veterans each year, thanks to the tireless work of veterans agents across the country, including Kevin Hunt in Greater Newburyport.
But in today’s social media-fueled, polarized politics environment, it seems like taking a few moment to pause, reflect and honor those who served is less important than it used to be.
But there is hope.
A great event took place Tuesday when Hunt and about a dozen other area veterans took part in Nock Middle School’s Veterans Town Hall. For about an hour, veterans circulated around the second floor, speaking to eighth-graders inside their classrooms.
Some of them looked like veterans, older gentlemen with bushy beards, military hats and Class A uniforms. But others were much younger and still serving. They, too, had plenty to say.
And although there were some tired, distracted-looking faces, most of the students were, as Principal Nick Markos described them, “engaged.”
They asked veterans some seriously hard questions about life in the military and what it was like to serve the United States. Afterward, the veterans assembled inside the school cafeteria where they waited until the eighth-graders arrived for a brief ceremony.
Hunt told me that events like Tuesday’s visit meant the world to veterans, saying they were “overwhelmingly moved” by the experience.
“The students enjoy meeting ‘real live’ veterans, and the veterans enjoy sharing that interest, and to talk about their own experiences,” Hunt said.
Tomorrow, communities across Greater Newburyport will be holding Veterans Day ceremonies. Attend one if you can. Newburyport’s event starts at 11 a.m. outside City Hall and will mark Mayor Sean Reardon’s first since he took office earlier this year.
Following tradition, Reardon will read the names of all recently departed veterans followed by the clanging of a memorial bell. If you can only stick around for a few minutes tomorrow, that’s the part I suggest you catch. I’ve attended the ceremony maybe about eight times and it remains a very moving experience.
Veterans, who gave up so much for our freedoms, don’t ask a lot from us. But recognizing them this Veterans Day by checking out a ceremony would likely mean the world to them.
