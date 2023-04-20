Massachusetts Department of Transportation work crews were seen on the Gillis Bridge earlier this month. That’s not exactly breaking news.
Motorists traveling into Newburyport or Salisbury over the Merrimack River see these crews periodically throughout the year with little to no interest. Built in the mid-1970s, the drawbridge is prone to mechanical hiccups, leading to it getting stuck here and there, among other issues.
But this time, the interest has been rightly off the charts as work crews painted bicycle lanes on both sides of the bridge along with a roughly 6-foot-wide buffer zone. By doing so, the bridge’s two lanes on each side for motorized traffic was reduced to one.
The move was instantly trashed by a slew of motorists who took to social media and the Daily News to voice their displeasure with the reduction of lanes, citing traffic backups during the summer, especially when the bridge is raised to allow sailboats to pass underneath (a valid concern).
A smaller percentage of commenters supported the move as the bike lanes will connect the Clipper City Rail Trail with Salisbury’s own version and at the same time promote pedal power.
Regardless what side of the debate you’re on, the fact that MassDOT didn’t give officials on both sides of the river a heads-up that they would be creating the bike lanes when they did was not only concerning but bad public relations.
Yes, MassDOT informed folks at Newburyport City Hall and Salisbury Town Hall of the project but that was months ago, if not earlier.
“No they didn’t tell us the exact construction date,” Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said when asked earlier this week.
Levine went to say that giving the city exact dates for projects is not “part of their process.”
Perhaps, that’s standing operating procedure for MassDOT, but would it be too much to ask to make a phone call and say, “Hey, we’re doing the bridge thing tomorrow so you can tell residents what’s going on?” I don’t think I really need to answer that. MassDOT owed those who will be most affected advanced warning.
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington also confirmed that MassDOT did not give him a “specific time schedule” before beginning the bike lanes.
When contacted by The Daily News for comment, MassDOT spokesperson Kristen Pennucci said the agency has been in “regular contact with city staff since the work commenced and will ensure the city is aware of the schedule as the project is completed,” referring to Newburyport.
Pennucci added that installation is pretty much done with final touches being finished in May.
“The bike lane installation was analyzed using historical traffic data and modeling it with the reduced-lane configuration and concluded that were no significant vehicular impacts. This project provides critical safety benefits to bicycle and pedestrian traffic which traverse the area,” Pennucci said.
Newburyport city councilors and Salisbury select board members also said they were unaware of the bike lane work crews. As Daily News reporters Jim Sullivan and Matt Petry wrote, the elected officials voiced serious displeasure with getting caught flat-footed, not to mention their concerns over what the loss of motorized lanes will do to summer traffic.
Newburyport City Councilor Ed Cameron went as far as calling for a public meeting on the subject so folks can get some answers about the project’s impact from MassDOT.
When The Daily News first heard of the issue (thanks to Jim McCarthy and Joe DiBiase, by the way) on April 5, we reached out to MassDOT, asking for confirmation.
A spokesperson replied that MassDOT workers were not creating bike lanes but conducting painting operations within the control house and motor room. That made little sense considering it was painfully obvious that wasn’t the case, so we asked again.
A day later, the spokesperson sent another email, saying she misspoke and confirmed the bike lane project. Mistakes like that are commonplace especially at massive agencies like MassDOT. But it begs the question whether MassDOT chose not to alert Newburyport and Salisbury of a major change to the bridge because that’s simply not part of their process or they just have communication issues and blew it.
Either way, a public meeting with MassDOT regarding what motorists and officials might expect this summer is a great idea and should be pursued. Let’s just hope that if leaders reach out to MassDOT with an invitation, they don’t lose the email.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
