A Revere city councilor recently made a splash when he forcefully defended the city’s controversial decision to allow the homeless to spend the night in its senior center to avoid freezing to death. On the video, which can be found on Twitter and had nearly 23,000 views in roughly two days, Marc Silvestri commended the city’s mayor for starting the program.
“They want a place to stay warm, they want a place to stay alive and that’s what we’re looking at,” said Silvestri, who went on to point out that 43 people died in the snow in Buffalo on Dec. 22 and 43 people died two days later in Texas under similar circumstances.
When a resident voiced her displeasure with his stance, Silvestri could no longer control his emotions and began barking back at her.
“We’re talking about people’s lives here, and you know what, if I have to lose some votes to save some lives then I will do so,” he shouted, pointing out that its senior center would not see any disruption in service.
Silvestri yelling at a constituent isn’t a good look for the city but his compassion and his reasoning are sound and he should be commended for speaking the truth.
Newburyport does not have the same homeless problem as Revere or Dorchester or other places recently in the news but we do have one. So far, this winter hasn’t been particular nasty in terms of subzero cold or large snowfalls. But it’s early yet and there’s real concern among many that those who are homeless around here are in danger.
According to statistics provided by YWCA Greater Newburyport, the agency last year identified 361 homeless people living in the five communities it serves. Of those, 213 of them were children. Also, there were eight seniors living in cars. In addition, The Pettengill House in Salisbury reported serving 492 people last year. Most of those identified as homeless are not wandering city streets but are instead living in campgrounds, hotels, motels or couch surfing.
Eliminating homelessness in Newburyport is part of the city’s master plan and the idea of opening the city’s senior center as a warming station on the coldest of nights is a good one and should be explored. Despite the YWCA’s findings that most of the region’s homeless already have a place to stay warm during the coldest of nights, the news that there were eight seniors living in cars last year is appalling and unacceptable. Thankfully, the local Salvation Army regularly converts its Water Street building into a warming station and should be commended. But that’s not enough.
Sadly, should Mayor Reardon or a city councilor (here’s looking at you Ed Cameron) suggest Newburyport open its senior center as a warming center, there’s little doubt there would be anger and pushback. It may not result in a shouting match like what happened in Revere but there are plenty of good ideas over the years that have been abandoned due to fear of NIMBYism. Also, having the homeless staying so close to an elementary school, even if it was just overnight, is likely to be a nonstarter for many.
A recent letter to the editor called on city councilors to be more discerning when it comes to “need-to-have” projects and “like-to-have” projects. Finding a new home for Newburyport Youth Services is a “need-to-have” project as is finding homes for the homeless. Converting the former Brown School into affordable housing would help and represents a great potential use for the site. But with all due respect to Reardon’s idea of spending close to $2 million to rehabilitate the former Brown School’s gymnasium, that’s a “like-to-have” project and should be abandoned.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
