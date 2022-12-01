Thanksgiving has come and gone, and so begins the mad dash to the end of the year during which Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve will keep us all busy. The holiday season officially kicked off Sunday when, despite some rain, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus successfully arrived in Newburyport as they always do, riding a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.
Kudos to the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Public Services, volunteers and others who made sure the city’s spectacular Christmas tree was dressed handsomely and lit up without a hitch. The annual (and quite frankly, unique) tree lighting ceremony is another reason why this city is so alive and special.
We have so much to be thankful for living here in Newburyport. Our schools are top-notch and we are blessed with a vibrant downtown that attracts people not only from New England, but across the country and beyond. Our city’s citizens are passionate and compassionate and go out of their way to help others, especially those in need.
We have a thriving arts community and a downtown theater that continues to roll out high-end entertainment on a regular basis. And don’t forget The Screening Room, where the arthouse vibe is a major plus for film aficionados.
And of course, Newburyport is gorgeous. From the Clipper City Rail Trail, to Joppa Park, to Atkinson Common, and Cashman Park, the city’s recreational areas are indeed jewels and no doubt the envy of many communities. Oh yes, we have Plum Island, and amazing sunsets and sunrises.
Last but not least, we have Anna Jaques, a first-class community hospital that keeps us healthy, treats us when we are sick, and despite recent struggles will be there in our times of need.
A staff member recently expressed concern that residents here could lose faith in the hospital, in part based on a series of stories The Daily News of Newburyport has run over the last few months. The stories have shed light on staffing issues, not enough ambulances to go around, sporadic closures of its CT scan unit, and the recent loss of its Level 3 trauma center classification. These issues have led to many complaints from within and outside the hospital. And while many of the complaints are valid and need to be addressed, the notion that Newburyport will all of a sudden turn its back on Anna Jaques is not realistic.
All you have to do is go back 11 years to be reminded what Anna Jaques means to Newburyport. In response to the hospital using non-union workers for a $15 million expansion project, the Boston-based Local 103 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers began picketing at the hospital’s entrances, along with some doctors’ offices. The union also brought along its 9-foot-tall inflatable rat and set it up in the middle of Market Square. But instead of intimidating or coercing residents into supporting the union, something else happened.
They formed the Citizens In Support of Anna Jaques Hospital, a pro-hospital group spearheaded by the late, great Michael Roy. For months the Citizens fought to change the narrative, heralding the hospital for its role in the community and demonizing the union for casting aspersions. And it worked. It seemed like every car had a “support the hospital’ bumper sticker, and every lawn a similar sign planted in the ground. During the 2011 Yankee Homecoming, Roy even set up a booth where he and others sold tons of banners and lawn signs in an effort to keep the group fighting.
Eventually, the union backed down and got out of town. Residents 1, union 0.
Newburyport loves its hospital as much as it loves its dogs, sunsets, parks, arts and schools. And despite what seems like a torrential flood of bad news coming from these pages, there’s little doubt that will ever change.
Finally, a quick shout out to the 23-0 Newburyport High School boys soccer team. State champs, baby!
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News.
