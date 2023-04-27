Newbury residents and officials hoping for a new Town Hall were dealt a serious blow Tuesday at Town Meeting as a proposal to spend almost $12 million for such a structure on High Road failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority. What was called Article 18 received a majority of votes (245-218), but fell well short of the finish line.
Proponents will have another chance to keep their dreams alive May 9, when residents head to the polls to vote on whether they would like a new Town Hall. Should that ballot question pass, this time by simple majority, it would give town leaders the option of refiling the failed article at a second Town Meeting.
As Daily News correspondent Jen Solis mentioned to me before the vote, turnout Tuesday was “unbelievable.” So many people converged upon Newbury Elementary, about 500 people, that the 7 p.m. start time was pushed to roughly 7:45 p.m. Many of them, she added, headed for the exits after Article 18 was decided shortly after 10 p.m. It got to the point where the moderator implored residents not to bail so they wouldn’t lose their quorum.
Naturally, there were complaints about how the meeting went down, with one former official sending me this:
“One of the worst run Newbury Town Meetings. They were not ready for a crowd and took forever to get people in. The moderator was not neutral. The Town Clerk didn’t have enough electronic counters. The clerk didn’t have counters ready to count.”
Considering this former town official is against the Town Hall project, I thought he’d be happier about how things turned out. Silly me.
However, folks like Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco, Finance Committee Chairperson Erica Jacobsen and Municipal Building Committee Chairman Bob Connors are likely feeling a little more grumpy knowing that the Town Hall project is on very thin ice.
When The Daily News sat down with them earlier this month, I got the feeling all of them knew they were facing serious headwinds from day one and getting the project past Town Meeting was a tough sell.
First, the town had just built a roughly $7 million police station and now wanted taxpayers to cough up another $11,775,000 for a Town Hall.
Second, proponents lost the narrative to a small group of what another former official called “saber-rattlers.” These folks were quite effective in drowning out any positives presented by proponents by relentlessly attacking Town Administrator Tracy Blais, Connors, Greco and others on social media.
The aforementioned message sent to me by a detractor clearly illustrates what I mean. The former official essentially got what he wanted, but still couldn’t help himself and attacked the process, the moderator and the clerk. Yikes!
Lastly, Triton will need a new high school at some point and the town will be on the hook for millions of dollars when that happens. Proponents say a new high school is years away and the town can’t just sit around and wait for the perfect time to build a new Town Hall. However, new information regarding whether a new school is on the horizon could be coming as soon as December.
Bottom line, the time does not feel right for a new Town Hall. Asking residents to fork over millions for another municipal building so soon after spending millions on a police station that had to be built is a lot. Also, I don’t buy the argument that continuing to lease office space at 12 Kent Way is not a viable alternative. There is no reason to believe, at least not now, that the town will be forced to leave anytime soon, even when its current lease runs out in 2024.
Yes, Kent Way is way out of the way for many residents, and yes, the offices exactly don’t have a super warm and historic vibe. But the argument made to us during our meeting that Town Hall is an important representation of the town’s standing is not reason enough. Let’s be real: Most people don’t think about a Town Hall unless they have to — and most of those times are to clear up a headache or put out a fire.
That’s not to say the town should give up building a new Town Hall. What’s clear, however, is that the timing is off. Let’s find out first when Triton will be building a new high school before taking another swing. Meanwhile, here’s hoping residents on May 9 vote against the project so that town leaders can introduce a new warrant article at a more propitious moment.
Regardless how you feel, exercise your democratic muscle memory next month and vote.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
