In the race to control the narrative in terms of whether the city should allow retail marijuana businesses to open, those opposed to the prospect, specifically anti-pot shop group Opt Out Newburyport, are not bound by the same constraints as those who floated the latest proposal, namely City Councilors Jennie Donahue and Bruce Vogel.
Proof positive came over the weekend when Opt Out Newburyport posted a link to a recent Daily News of Newburyport story on its Facebook page involving the recent arrests of 11 people believed to be part of a large drug ring in Seabrook. The post also includes this line: “NIMBY: ‘Yes! I absolutely want a drug ring right in my back yard’ said no one ever … . The black market is alive and well.”
Problem is the story never mentions marijuana. Not once.
To establish a link between Newburyport’s retail marijuana debate and an organized drug ring selling fentanyl and crack cocaine across southern New Hampshire and Essex County is fear mongering at its worst. Frankly, it’s one of the most disingenuous and misleading posts you can find. But accuracy isn’t the goal here. The goal is to scare the pants off anyone on the fence on the issue.
If Donahue or Vogel or any elected official did the same thing, they’d be justifiably demonized for spreading misinformation and would be jeopardizing their political futures.
Scare tactics have been part of Opt Out’s playbook since 2019 when residents went to the polls in November of that year and voted against rezoning parts of the city to allow retail cannabis shops.
For months leading up to the ballot question, Opt Out was accused by pot shop advocates of distorting the truth in an effort to frighten residents by suggesting that the legal sale of marijuana to adults would turn the city’s kids into drugs addicts.
Well, since then, Amesbury, Salisbury, Georgetown, Haverhill and Rowley have welcomed retail marijuana shops and so far we haven’t heard a single word about doomed children in those communities. It also suggested crime would skyrocket ... but again that hasn’t happened.
Now that Donahue, with Vogel’s help, is close to formally submitting new zoning alterations that would bring pot shops to the downtown area, Opt Out has fired up its long-dormant engines and is on the offensive again.
A deeper dive into Opt Out’s Facebook page shows screenshots of several internal municipal emails. Among the emails is a January letter from the city’s law firm KP Law to Mayor Sean Reardon which explains that the city does not need to go through another ballot question if it wants to allow retail marijuana shops.
Another letter is penned by David O’Brien, president of Massachusetts Retail Cannabis Association, to City Council President Heather Shand. In the Feb. 8 letter, O’Brien offers to help the city navigate the upcoming retail pot debate. Those letters, and others, seem part of a strategy to paint elected officials as not respecting the 2019 wishes of voters and cozying up with the retail marijuana establishment.
At least those are legit points.
It’s the fear tactics that have no place in a health debate on this extremely important issue. Like I mentioned in a column last month, I really hope the city doesn’t get down into another nasty culture war based on the spread of misinformation and fear.
Finally, some have accused The Daily News of not reporting both sides of this issue. That’s plainly not true. What’s more accurate is that pro-pot councilors and other supporters are much more willing to explain their positions than Opt Out Newburyport and their allies.
We’d like nothing more than a chance to sit down with Opt Out for an hour and really hear what they have to say. So if you’re reading this Opt Out, all you have to do is reach out and we’ll meet with you, any time, any place.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.