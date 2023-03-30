Sometimes, it’s relatively easy to figure out what will get Newburyporters talking and sometimes it’s not.
Well, plop parklets into the latter category. Last week, I posted Jim Sullivan’s story on the imminent return of those outdoor dining platforms on our Facebook page and within a few hours, the post generated more than 150 comments. That’s a boatload of comments for any post, but especially for one that seemed pretty innocuous.
Parklets – small, wooden risers that expand a restaurant’s presence – have been a fixture on State and Pleasant streets since 2020 when COVID restrictions either closed restaurants or severely reduced the amount of indoor seating available. The parklets were funded through a $280,000 Shared Streets grant from the state Department of Transportation in 2021. Restaurants initially work with the City Council and the Licensing Board to set up parklets and then only need to renew annually with the Licensing Board, unless they plan to make alterations. Permits cost $5 per square foot.
The Facebook comments ranged from folks heralding the return of outdoor dining to those calling out the perceived unfairness of it all to businesses/restaurants who don’t have direct access to what they consider public property. The discussion got so heated that Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane couldn’t help but interject.
Lane fired off two zingers that got this editor chuckling. The comments, which references napkins and the need for hobbies, were funny by themselves. But the fact that an elected official would just go there not once, but twice, was enough to make me smile.
Some of the comments were flat-out wrong, as in nonfactual. Case in point is the guy who claimed the city is generating revenue from the parklets by charging an installation fee. That’s just not true. City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said all money collected by the city from permits goes toward maintenance and installation, according to Mayoral Chief of Staff Andrew Levine.
“The city is not going to make money out of this,” Levine said during a Friday phone call with me.
Other comments dived into class warfare with some grousing that good ole’ Newburyport was being turned into a European piazza, while others were annoyed that it was becoming all but impossible to find parking spaces even before parklets reared their heads.
Well, at the risk of being called an elitist, I’m all for the parklets. First off, finding downtown parking is not difficult. You may have to walk a block or two, but unless the Barenaked Ladies are playing in a way too small lawn space again, there is parking to be had either on the street, in a municipal lot or, my heavens, the parking garage. Second, they’re just darn fun. Eating a Port Tavern bacon cheeseburger al fresco while drinking a Stella on draft with your sunglasses on is a major treat. And judging how much company I had last summer doing just that proves I am not alone.
Lastly, the city should be doing all it can not only to protect its amazing downtown eating experience, but to enhance it whenever possible. The fact that the area’s restaurant scene has remained relatively stable even after COVID is downright remarkable. Restaurant owners as recently as last March told us that it was the extra capacity of outdoor seating that made the difference between staying in business and folding.
We are lucky, frankly. Folks complaining on Facebook really don’t want to see the downtown go backward, do they? If they do, they’re being incredibly shortsighted.
Like it or not, Newburyport is a destination, one that draws visitors and their pocketbooks from far and wide during most of the year. Parklets only enhance the experience for visitors and residents, and are helping restaurants stay in business.
If the city really wants to push the envelope they should do what one commenter suggested and close down State Street more often, like they do on specific streets in Boston and Waltham. Yes, those decrying the lack of Newburyport’s grit won’t like seeing State Street become more cosmopolitan, but it sure will draw in more people to the benefit of local businesses. Bottom line, why not remain creative and open to tweaking what is already a vibrant downtown restaurant scene?
I mean really, what’s the harm? I’ll answer that. Zero.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at drogers@newburyportnews.com, with comments or if you’d like to grab a burger and a beer this summer in a parklet.
