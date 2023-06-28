Neighbor disputes are among the most nasty and destabilizing issues facing communities. No matter the outcome, someone is left feeling ripped off, unsatisfied or unheard. One of Newburyport’s most notorious neighbor disputes, between Twomey, Leblanc & Conte Funeral Home and nearby residents, has carried on for more than four years and once again has made the news.
Simply put, the funeral home’s owner would like to use its own property for parking and storage. It already has a gravel lot but wanted to build a 966-square-foot garage for its vehicles and pave the gravel. But neighbors are dead set against it, saying a paved lot or a garage would disturb them and change the nature of the area.
The Zoning Board of Appeals sided with residents and rejected the funeral home’s garage application in 2019. Paving or even using the gravel lot isn’t an option either after the city, also in 2019, determined the use of the gravel area for parking violated a city zoning ordinance.
Without the use of its own property for parking, visitors to the funeral home must park on both sides of High Street and beyond.
After years of wrangling, the funeral home scored a victory when a Boston Land Court judge ordered the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to allow the funeral home to build a garage. While the ZBA acknowledged it would comply, it threw conditions on the garage proposal that were not part of the funeral home’s proposal.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote, attorneys for the funeral home complained to the land court judge, accusing the ZBA of contempt. The judge agreed there was enough probable cause to order a one-day trial on Aug. 3 at the Boston courthouse to determine whether there was “clear disobedience of a clear and unequivocal command” on the part of the ZBA.
Looking back at 2019 Daily News stories on the topic, here are a few quotes from neighbors:
“When we garden and relax on our patios, I don’t think we want to look at a commercial parking lot.”
“This process has caused great distress to my family, as it has threatened the home in which we’ve chosen to spend the rest of our lives.”
“Entirely contrary to the intent of the neighborhood ... a parking lot in the middle of this historic neighborhood is a sore.”
If they sound familiar, it’s because similar statements have been uttered countless times during thousands of neighborhood disputes in cities and towns across the country on issues ranging from cell phone towers, to rail trials, to skateparks and more.
Back in 2019, funeral home owner Louie Hebbelinck argued that allowing parking on its property would make High Street safer for pedestrians by reducing the number of cars parked on arguably the city’s busiest road. Four years later, his comment makes perfect sense, especially in light of last weekend’s tragic death of a pedestrian on Low Street. Yes, the horrible accident didn’t happen near the funeral home but if anything can be done to help increase pedestrian safety within the city, it should be done.
Coming from someone who has driven past the funeral home for years to get home, there have been plenty of times when I’ve had to come to a quick stop to allow pedestrians to safely cross. It can be quite scary, especially during the winter months when it gets dark by 5 p.m., a popular time for wakes. The thought of a few neighbors holding up pedestrian safety improvements anywhere in the city because they are worried about lights coming into their yards or having to look at a lot while relaxing on their patios feels antithetical to being a good neighbor to the city.
Sadly, it appears the sight of cars clogging both sides of High Street and people hustling across the street in order to get to a service on time are going to be with us for the foreseeable future.
Over the last couple years, so much good work has already been done on High Street with new crosswalk beacons and bumped out sidewalk extensions. Improvements should continue to the area around the funeral home with the installation of a similar crosswalk beacon to augment the crosswalk already there. The good news is Mayor Sean Reardon’s office and the Department of Public Services has been discussing the possibility of improving safety there. Even more good news: the topic is to be discussed at the city’s next Traffic Safety Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. on the second Thursday in July, according to the mayor’s office.
Adding a crosswalk beacon and creating sidewalk extensions may not the best solution (which would be to put pedestrian safety over a few neighbors, and allow parking on the funeral home’s own property) but they’re something ... and they may prevent yet another fatal tragedy.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
