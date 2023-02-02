Newburyport has seen its fair share of hot-button issues over the years and without a doubt one of the hottest – think that Star Trek movie when Captain Kirk sends his ship barreling toward the sun at warp speed – is whether the city should open its doors to retail marijuana shops.
The city’s first attempt back in 2019 resulted in a razor-thin citywide referendum vote in November that prohibited retail marijuana zoning and general ordinances. That referendum vote came months after the City Council agreed to allow retail marijuana shops in strategic places around the city, including Storey Avenue and the area around Newburyport District Court.
Well before Election Day, however, the city endured months of heated debate, social media feuds, a billion letters to the editor and frankly, lots of bad behavior. If there was ever a culture war in Newburyport, it was on display for much of 2019.
Now that the moratorium of reintroducing the proposal has come and gone, there’s serious talk about revisiting the topic with a proposal potentially being introduced to the City Council within the next couple of months. When that happens, hold on to your hats, ladies and gentlemen: It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
The arguments against having pot shops in Newburyport are familiar ones, including protecting the city’s youths from what many consider a gateway drug, the financial impact of crime rates going up, responding to car crashes and such.
Some question if there are already so many around the area, why does Newburyport need its own? There’s also the mostly unspoken sentiment that no one wants them in their backyard.
When retail shops started popping up across the state, business owners signed host agreements that set how much revenue would be funneled to their municipal landlords. Part of the agreements was impact fees, which essentially offer payment to cities and towns for any potential negative impacts (think increased crime) that arose while these shops conducted business.
But a funny thing happened: Over time, communities began suspending impact fees as they had a hard time proving the businesses were causing any damage. And as Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote in January 2022, Amesbury did just that. Any new bill should include that fact.
If and when a bill is introduced, there needs to be serious consideration as to where pot shops would be allowed. Plopping down a pot shop on Storey Avenue didn’t go over well in Ward 5, with residents there voting against them by a wide margin.
Any new attempt should loosen zoning to dilute the NIMBY (not in my back yard) argument. No matter what is proposed, Newburyport does not need another nasty culture war replete with social media shouting matches, scare tactics and fear mongering.
Sadly, no matter how many facts are presented or concessions made, it won’t make much of a difference to those against the idea. The Opt Out group that was formed in 2019 to ban shops based much of their argument on fear and what ifs.
There’s nothing stopping folks from employing the same tactics again should it become necessary. Here’s hoping, however, that enough time has passed since 2019 that the idea isn’t as scary as it used to be.
Think about it: There are retail pot shops in Amesbury, Salisbury, Georgetown, Haverhill and Rowley already. and aside from break-ins at the Rowley dispensaries last March, they are never in the news. Oh wait. They have been.
Over the last few months alone, they’ve partnered with Friends of Newburyport Trees, Our Neighbors’ Table, Lucy’s Love Bus and other nonprofits/charities to raise thousands of dollars.
Finally, Newburyport sure could use the extra revenue to pay for schools, infrastructure, affordable housing and so many more endeavors. Consider this: In fiscal 2021, Amesbury received $620,210 and in fiscal 2022, it received $414,807, thanks to its 3% excise tax on its cannabis businesses.
It’s easy to imagine hitting those figures, if not higher, in Newburyport. Can the city really afford to say no to all that cash considering the plethora of projects and expenses it has? No, it can’t.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.