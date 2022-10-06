It really should be easier to give away your money. One Newburyport resident learned that the hard way late last week when she was told that the $3,000 she donated to the Parks Conservancy so she could honor her sister would be returned, as reported by Jim Sullivan on Wednesday.
First, she had the notion of having a plaque installed on a city park bench. But with no benches available, the nonprofit Parks Conservancy, which is not part of the Parks Department, gave her the option of having a previously installed stone slab on the Clipper Dirt Rail Trail behind the water treatment plant engraved.
After agreeing to Plan B, she waited many months as an engraver was lined up to do the work. The engraver finally showed up last Friday, only for the project to be halted after a parks commissioner happened to walk by and declare it had yet to be approved by his board. Indeed, the work had not been approved, prompting the project to be scrapped.
The Parks Commission is required to approve what it considers changes to any city park. Fastening plaques to park benches does not have to be approved by the commission, having been part of a previously approved program, but engraving the stone does.
When informed of this, the donor was understandably annoyed and demanded her money back. Parks Conservancy’s Lise Reid, the city’s former parks director, told the donor that her money would be returned.
If someone thought this unfortunate incident was an unused “Parks and Recreation” script it wouldn’t be surprising. It’s common knowledge that there are way too many moving parts in government, resulting in a molasses-like pace to get most tasks accomplished.
The show does a great job illustrating what many already know. But we’re not talking about creating a new park over a large pit that Leslie Knope and others tumbled down; we’re talking about one plaque, one inscription. Compounding the situation is the fact that the project was already paid for and did not include taxpayer dollars.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane is justified in being annoyed with the outcome and bringing it to the attention of the City Council. What should have been a relative layup has clanked off the backboard and knocked over someone’s beer in the stands.
The issue again brings up the lack of communication between city departments, boards, and so on. The charity, a subsidiary of the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation, does amazing work raising money for park maintenance and improvements. Donors are given the option of directing where their money goes, making it extremely appealing to those worried the funds will be thrown into a different large pit and used for something other than planting new trees, for example.
The fact that the Parks Conservancy went ahead with a project without making sure it was OK with the Parks Commission was a mistake, a mistake that may make potential donors gun-shy in the future. and considering Reid is well versed with the inner workings of the Parks Commission – having worked closely with commissioners for years – the oversight is even more baffling.
On the other hand, does a 2-foot-long engraving on a drab granite slab constitute changing a city park? Hardly. The Parks Commission may have been following the letter of the law, but the spirit was lost and as result a resident is disillusioned and disappointed with the city where she lives.
The Parks Commission should not have stopped the project, but instead should have brought the matter of engravings up at a future meeting where guidelines could be hammered out.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.