"Full disclosure." When's the last time someone heard a politician say that before introducing a new bill, or arguing against an old one, or simply just saying how they feel about a certain topic? It certainly didn't happen at last Monday's City Council meeting when Councilor at large Connie Preston left out important facts while they were getting ready to vote on adding zoning regulations to how short-term rental units work in the city.
Chief among them: Preston's husband, Thomas Godbout, owns a short-term rental on Riverside Drive in Newbury and is charging folks more than $220 a night to stay there, according to its listing on vrbo.com. Her fellow councilors didn't know that fact (it was pointed out by a resident who did some digging and then sent a letter to the council following the meeting) until after she announced wanting to add amendments to the proposed regulations. Among those amendments was the promise of amnesty to investor-owned properties, like the ones owned her by husband.
Her proposal was met with immediate and stiff resistance, with Councilor Ed Cameron bluntly saying he would let the whole idea die before he accepted Preston's amendments.
That prompted the City Council to postpone voting on any new regulations until at least Sept. 12.
When The Daily News asked her why she didn't tell the council about this, Preston said didn't think her husband’s property would represent a conflict of interest since she doesn't own the home and it's not located in the city.
“I never thought this would need to be disclosed because of the fact that I didn’t think it was a conflict of interest, given that it is not a Newburyport and it is not my property,” she said.
Preston added that she disclosed information about the property with City Clerk Richard Jones and also filed with the state Ethics Commission on Wednesday. Jones confirmed both filings Thursday.
Preston's argument that her husband's short-term rental is in Newbury and not in Newburyport may save her from an ethics violation, but it doesn't clear her of her breach of responsibility to be forthcoming to the council and to taxpayers.
It's concerning that Preston did not come clean about her husband's property until she was outed. The right thing to do would have been telling the council prior to last week's vote, especially since it was her proposed amendments that derailed any vote that night.
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue seems to agree, saying that if she were in Preston's shoes, she would have told her colleagues "as soon as it hit our agenda."
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley appears even more annoyed, saying he and the council will now need to question Preston’s motives on this matter going forward.
"This information coming to light at the 11th hour impugns all of us,” he told The Daily News.
They're both correct. Preston's motives are clearly in question now and that throws more uncertainty and angst into an issue that is becoming the city's newest flashpoint.
It's baffling why she wouldn't tell the council about a potential conflict of interest before taking a vote on an extremely sensitive topic. In an age where political transparency is needed more than ever, Preston's decision sure didn't help and will only lead to more skepticism about the agendas and motives of elected officials.
The term "unforced error" is used a lot, and sometimes without care. But Preston's bungling fits the description aptly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.