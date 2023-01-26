Unless foul weather forces a postponement, Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon was expected to give his first State of the City address Wednesday night upstairs in City Hall.
And with some exceptions, the state of the city appears extremely rosy. We are blessed with top-notch schools, a sterling AAA bond rating that makes borrowing money cheaper, and a thriving downtown business area with plenty of restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops.
With our combination of compelling history, safe city streets and the stunning beauty of Plum Island and beyond, communities across the region and country likely wish they had all that Newburyport has to offer.
But there’s work to be done, a fact Reardon knows better than just about anyone. The city desperately needs a new West End fire station and a new home for Newburyport Youth Services. Affordable housing is almost nonexistent in Newburyport and without it, the city is essentially a gated community for the rich and white.
According to real estate site Rocket Homes, the median sale price for a Newburyport home based on the last 12 months was $752,500. That’s a hefty hunk of change.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan recently wrote, Reardon listed a new West End fire station, the Central Waterfront bulkhead project, Market Landing Park, finding a home for NYS, and making City Hall work more effectively and efficiently for all residents among his priorities for 2023. That’s great news.
But it’s easy to list off hopes and dreams. It’s far harder to actually accomplish them. Even with Newburyport being relatively flush, Reardon will have to do what all municipal leaders must, prioritize. It won’t be a piece of cake, that’s for sure, with community groups, educators, residents and such pulling him in different directions.
It would be less of a slog if he and the City Council could get on the same page more often. The dysfunction within the City Council is another topic and ultimately one beyond Reardon’s control.
But until councilors do less sniping and griping and resolve their differences, Reardon is going into his second year in office with one hand tied behind his back. One only has to look back to last summer and fall when Reardon saw his plans for reorganizing the Parks Department and the development of rules related to short-term rental units go nowhere for proof.
Speaking of the Parks Department reorg plan, Reardon tells Sullivan that he plans on reintroducing his revised proposal within the next month or two. But why?
When introduced and then later shelved, the plan showed an initial savings of $100,000 a year and that was based on not having to pay former Director Lise Reid and naming someone within the Department of Public Services to steer the ship.
Unless Reardon’s realized plan realizes greater savings, his time could be better spent tackling higher-priority items like converting the former Brown School into affordable housing units or fixing more city streets and sidewalks as promised during his campaign.
Shortly after his election in November 2021, Reardon and other municipal leaders-to-be attended a Massachusetts Municipal Association training session as a way of getting familiar with their new roles.
Part of the session goes into strategies and practices to help have a successful first year in office. It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Reardon came up with his Parks Department plan, which was first unveiled in July, to make a splash during his first year.
Considering the unfortunate yet not unexpected news that building a new West End fire station will cost more than $3 million than first projected, it is more important than ever to separate “need to have” and “like to have” projects.
As mentioned in a previous column, his proposal to spend more than $1 million to renovate the Brown School gymnasium is a “like to have” project and so is his plan to reorganize the Parks Department.
For goodness sake, the city still hasn’t named anyone to lead DPS or the Fire Department. Perhaps, those hires should be nailed down first? Again, it’s all about priorities.
Despite the challenges faced by Reardon and residents, the State of City address is a grand occasion and should be seen as a celebration of how Newburyport remains an amazing place to live, work and play.
Reardon may have stumbled a few times during his first year in office, but there are plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about where Newburyport is headed in 2023 and beyond.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
