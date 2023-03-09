After months and months of what felt like high-octane drama coming from City Hall and the City Council, the first full week of March has been relatively quiet in the Clipper City.
That’s not to say there hasn’t been anything noteworthy going on. Here are a few quick hits along with some random thoughts on some of the issues being bounced back and forth around 01950.
Kudos to Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Connie Preston for cosponsoring a bill that would authorize the placement of a plaque at the corner of State and Pleasant streets to honor the late Pete Pollard.
Naming the spot right outside Richdale’s “Pete’s Corner” is a very appropriate and worthy honor for a man known by legions of motorists who couldn’t help but smile when Pete waved as they drove past him.
At a time when Newburyport seems to be in danger of losing a bit of its community character, the plaque would be a great reminder that not all is lost. It’s not surprising Lane is partially behind this endeavor. He may not be everyone’s cup of tea stylewise but he does seem to know what people in Newburyport care about.
Speaking of State Street, the National Grid gas main replacement project seems to be picking up speed again after a spat of bad weather. It’s really hard to tell what’s happening this week, however.
Hopefully, they’ve stopped merely digging holes and refilling them like they’re looking for the Ark of the Covenant. Months into the project, motorists are justifiably getting frustrated dodging craters and looping around road closures, and have begun calling and emailing The Daily News asking us to poke City Hall for an update. Can’t say I blame them. Well, we’ll let you know what they say after we poke them.
Restaurant Week, sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, returns Sunday after COVID concerns shuttered the extremely popular offering for the last few years.
That’s great news for gastro-enthusiasts and anyone looking for a new twist on date night. More importantly, it’s a way of supporting local businesses that are still looking to make some bucks during the hardest part of the year weatherwise.
Of all participating places, if I had to pick a favorite for a fancy drink, Bar 25 comes to mind right away. But Paddle Inn, that’s my favorite place from top to bottom. Regardless, I hope folks take advantage of all the wonderful eateries on the list and have fun.
Anna Jaques nurses affiliated with the Massachusetts Nurses Association are expected to picket outside the hospital’s Low Street entrance this afternoon (Thursday) as a way of drawing attention to what they consider “the chronic understaffing of nurses; the failure of the hospital to both improve nurse recruitment/retention; and the failure of the hospital to provide registered nurses with resources essential to the delivery of quality care.”
While there are certainly issues within the hospital, and it remains to be said whether Anna Jaques has become a better community hospital since it joined Beth Israel Lahey Health, it’s important to remember this: MNA nurses will need a new contract in 2024.
There’s nothing wrong with aggressively going after the hospital for real deficiencies. But it would be misguided to think that the MNA’s motivation is purely based on improving hospital conditions. In other words, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if their PR blitz is part of a long-game strategy to improve their position at the bargaining table by wooing the public.
A few weekends ago, my friend and I spent some time at the Parker River Wildlife Refuge’s Hellcat Trail. In all my years here, I had never been that far down Plum Island and it was super fun to check it out.
Unfortunately, we arrived around 3:30 p.m. so we only had about 45 minutes to explore before the refuge closed down for the day. The refuge has been closing early for more than a month now to give wildlife a chance to recuperate after being inundated by photographers and watchers, some who have been harassing them in order to get better looks at them.
Well, as we were driving out at 4:15 p.m., there were more than a dozen photographers and watchers clumped together alongside the road close to the trail. There were so many of them that I had to stop the car and wait until they noticed us in order to pass. I was dumbfounded by the lack of respect for the refuge’s rules and was very discouraged to learn they had no intention of honoring the new closing time or the refuge’s residents.
Finally, if you get a chance this month, drive or walk over to the Newburyport Senior/Community Center and check out the Newburyport Schools Youth Art Exhibit.
As someone who has covered this event in the past, I can tell you it’s so worth the trip. Newburyport school leaders make art an emphasis throughout the district and the exhibit is proof positive.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
