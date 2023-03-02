It’s time to give credit where it is due. Five months after Mayor Sean Reardon pulled his Parks Department reorganization plan knowing he didn’t have enough support to make it palatable to other elected officials, the City Council on Monday voted 10-1 to approve his updated plan to meld the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
The only dissenting vote was at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel, who would probably attend a Newburyport Development picnic before he supported Reardon.
Reardon initially proposed moving the Parks Department under the supervision of DPS in July, when Parks Director Lise Reid’s job was eliminated. The move shocked many, including those on the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation, who worked with Reid for several years and were rightly concerned that the mayor’s plan lacked detail.
The foundation has been giving money to the city’s Parks Department for decades and for a short time there was concern the charity may stop its yearly donation after Reardon essentially fired Reid.
What changed? Reardon did. He realized before it was too late that he needed to build consensus for the controversial plan before putting it in front of the prickly council for a vote. For a new mayor who wanted to make a big splash, he was faced with the reality that he didn’t have enough votes to have it pass, much less get the 10-1 vote he coveted.
Many, including myself, believed Reardon would permanently mothball the plan, move on to more pressing matters and chalk up his failure as a learning experience. Instead, he and his administration began a steady and somewhat stealthy campaign to win the hearts and minds of the council.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote, Reardon and his team spent several months working with the Parks Commission and others to come up with a new plan that calls for all Parks Department personnel to report to DPS leadership. Adult recreation would then be supervised by Newburyport Youth Services. The mayor’s plan also received support from the Parks Commission, DPS, Youth Services, the Parks Department, and the city’s planning office.
Also, Port Parks Alliance, a private organization, was created to deal with volunteers and fundraising for the city’s parks. Around the same time, the Parks Conservancy, which helped raise money for the city’s parks, was dissolved after a complaint this summer from a woman unable to obtain a memorial park bench for her sister.
One councilor who spoke on background said the extra time allowed Reardon to fill in more of the details, allowing the public to feel more comfortable with the proposal so that it wouldn’t fall apart.
A second councilor said Reardon’s ability to get the Parks Commission involved with his plan, as well as connecting it to the Port Parks Alliance, made a world of difference in terms of getting councilors on board. The same councilor said Reardon’s determination and willingness to discuss his plan with the council and to answer any and all questions thrown at him was a factor.
However, the councilor pointed out that what was passed by the council was pretty close to what was originally proposed by Reardon. The big difference is that the shock of letting Reid go had subsided and that he took the time to get buy-ins from officials and ordinary citizens who had a vested interest in seeing the Parks Department flourish. That was enough to soothe any frayed nerves and allow councilors to see the big picture: There was no turning back.
Both councilors applauded the work of Reardon’s special project manager, Kim Turner, who spent long hours speaking to dozens of sources in an effort to edit the proposal.
Regardless, Reardon should be praised for his perseverance and patience, and for taking a step back to build a coalition of support.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
