It is remarkable how quiet Seqens has been, at least publicly, since last Thursday’s chemical explosion at its Opportunity Way pharmaceutical plant killed a worker and injured four others.
No doubt company officials have been in regular communication with local, state and federal officials as work began earlier this week to remove hazardous chemicals from the damaged section of the building. But in regard to informing the public, aka their neighbors, they have been close to silent.
Following the explosion, Seqens dropped two brief statements to the press, both of them referencing a commitment to safety and the workers. But so far, they haven’t offered a word of apology or assurance to the general public saying they will not rest until they find out what caused the fatal blast.
Perhaps, they have kept their mouths shut because they know that their time in Newburyport could be over. That would be the best news to come out of this horrible tragedy.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote on Tuesday, Mayor Sean Reardon told the City Council he would be surprised if Seqens ever resumed operations in Newburyport.
“I don’t envision them ever opening their doors here again,” he said.
Reardon went on to inform the council that the investigation of the tragedy could take up to two years. Meanwhile, Reardon is expected to slap a notice of intent to shut down all operations there. That’s super news for city residents and nearby neighbors.
Seqens is located roughly 200 yards from the Department of Public Services headquarters and about 400 yards from River Valley Charter School. That is way too close for comfort considering the company’s horrible safety track record.
Last Thursday’s explosion was the third major incident at what was once the home of PCI Synthesis since 2020. In 2021, a chemical fire there resulted in the city suspending all permits that allowed the pharmaceutical company to operate until investigators determined what caused the blaze. In February 2020, explosions ripped a hole through the company’s roof and led to nearby businesses being evacuated.
Add on the fact that the company has been repeatedly cited and fined by federal agencies for violations over the years and the story becomes even more incredulous.
In 2015, the company was fined $4,950 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a violation involving 23 people. It was classified as “serious” by the federal safety agency. The fine was reduced to $2,970 after the company filed an appeal, according to OSHA.
A decade earlier, in 2006, the federal Environmental Protection Agency accused PCI Synthesis, known then as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The violations included failure to conduct personnel training, failure to separate incompatible waste, and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards. The last violation could have resulted in potentially hazardous air emissions, according to an EPA press release.
More recently, in 2019, PCI paid the EPA more than $200,000 after a 2017 inspection of the plant showed that it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws. PCI agreed to pay a $50,210 fine and spend $152,000 in projects that will protect human health and the environment.
Within hours after the explosion, Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, along with U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, released a joint letter demanding answers from the company. Seeing that Seqens is very unlikely to share those answers with the public, it would behoove Warren, Markey or Moulton to release them instead.
The public may get some more answers shortly, however, as Reardon told the council that Seqens set up a virtual meeting with Newburyport’s federal delegation before the end of the week. Federal legislators will also be talking to OSHA sometime this week.
Although he won’t be attending these meetings, the mayor is expected to be briefed on what takes place. Here’s hoping Reardon shares a rundown of what happens. Newburyport residents and all those impacted by the explosion deserve to know what Seqens says, especially since Seqens likely won’t be doing the right thing and telling the public themselves.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
