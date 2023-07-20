On the surface, it appeared like the Salisbury Board of Selectmen avoided having to make an extremely difficult decision whether to reappoint extreme right-winger Samson Racioppi for another term on the town’s Housing Authority.
The former state representative candidate has drawn considerable outrage for helping to organize the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston. He also helped start Super Happy Fun America, a right-wing group that was among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
As Daily News reporter Matt Petry wrote, Racioppi sent selectmen (and The Daily News) a letter less than three hours before Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting announcing he was withdrawing his name from consideration. In his letter, Racioppi said that for the good of the town and to avoid additional destructive discourse, he was removing his name from consideration.
But dig a little deeper and it’s pretty obvious Racioppi knew beforehand that he didn’t have enough support from selectmen.
Getting the five-member board to admit this on the record has been impossible. When asked how they would have voted on Racioppi’s reappointment, selectmen either declined to comment or didn’t return phones calls. Racioppi also declined to comment when reached by Petry and myself.
However, two people with direct ties to the Board of Selectmen told me off the record that Racioppi knew he didn’t have enough votes.
One of those people sent me an email about an hour before Racioppi’s letter dropped.
“It looks like it will work itself out,” the email read.
Racioppi pretty much admits it in his letter: “In the past couple of weeks a very small but vocal minority of individuals have politicized my reappointment for their own personal reasons. They have resorted to name calling, lies, and defamation to bully the town Selectmen into choosing not to reappoint me despite the lack of credible accusations.”
Choosing not to reappoint him?
How did Racioppi know this hours before the vote was to take place? It’s because he was told flat out he wasn’t going to get a majority. That’s my take.
So why the letter? Basically, Racioppi wrote it to save face, soften the blow, avoid the embarrassment of getting shot down. He also did it to take plenty of parting shots against those who started the campaign to pressure selectmen into forcing him off the board.
When I asked one selectman why he wouldn’t comment for Petry’s story, he texted me this: “No need to muddy up the water anymore. We need to move forward for the people.”
Days before the vote, the same selectman said Racioppi had some support on the board because of his success on the Housing Authority and it would be unfair to one of the town’s most vulnerable groups if selectmen weakened the Housing Authority.
But imagine the message it would have sent if the board had reappointed a man who oozes disdain and animosity toward the LGBTQ+ community or helped cause the largest and most damaging insurrection this country has seen in its history? Salisbury would have become known as one of many communities across the nation that looks the other way when confronted with that kind of disturbing garbage. Worse, it would have painted Salisbury as a community that doesn’t do everything possible to be inclusive and welcoming to all.
Selectmen deserve credit for recognizing this and acting (behind the scenes) to make sure that didn’t happen. But it’s disappointing they chose not to stand up and admit they did the only thing they could do: exorcise an unwanted element from a very important town board – a big missed opportunity for sure. They could have sent a powerful message not only to residents but to anyone who wants to live there, Salisbury does not tolerate bigotry or marginalization or hate.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
