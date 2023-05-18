Every Newburyport season is full of excitement and wonder but if there’s one that stands out, it’s got to be summer.
And while the calendar still reads spring, there’s no doubt that summer is close at hand. For weeks now, the number of boats cruising up and down the mouth of the Merrimack has been steadily increasing.
And just recently, the first large yacht of the season was spotted moored along the public docks. The expected deluge of pleasure craft comes just as Harbormaster Paul Hogg will be launching his newest boat.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote earlier this week, the new boat doubles the horsepower of Hogg’s small fleet. It can hit speeds of up to 60 mph and is equipped with thermal imagining for night vision, a defibrillator and side sonar.
The only thing the boat cannot do is bake muffins, maybe. The newest addition will absolutely go a long way in helping Hogg and his able department keep tabs on mariners this season. New boat or not, however, the Harbormaster’s Department will be taxed to the max with Hogg saying recently that the season will be absolutely bananas in terms of volume.
If the city gave out a prize for the busiest public official, the recipient sure could be Hogg. In addition to helping patrol Newburyport’s waters, he and his staff run the public docks (which recently retained its “elite” status as one of the best public marinas in the country, according to a national publication).
Hogg also works hand-in-hand with local first responders and often whips out his political hat as he helps efforts to renovate the city’s waterfront bulkheads.
While recently speaking to Hogg outside his building, I noticed that the front door to Hogg’s truck was wide open. Hogg chuckled and said he was about to take off for a bit but was sidetracked by a visitor. Then, another ask was thrust before him and before he knew it, his door had been ajar for quite awhile, he said.
In other local personnel news, the June 7 departure of Newburyport Head Librarian Sara Kelso likely caught many by surprise. Seeing that Kelso, who served as assistant head librarian for four years before replacing the retiring Giselle Stevens, is leaving after less than a year on the job, there’s likely more to the story than just a decision to seek new opportunities. When Sullivan asked for an explanation why she was leaving so soon, Mayor Sean Reardon said she simply told him she was moving on.
“She has been on the job for a year now and made the decision to try other things,” he said to Sullivan. “I don’t know what those other things are. She hasn’t shared that but I’m sure she’s moving on to something.”
For her part, Kelso didn’t say where she was going. She was just leaving. Here’s hoping the city’s next library director sticks around longer.
Speaking of unanswered questions, last week I chastised Seqens/PCI Synthesis for basically not saying much about the tragic Opportunity Way factory explosion that killed one worker and injured four others. Since then, a public relations firm hired by the company has been sending The Daily News regular updates regarding how the cleanup went and plans to demolish the addition where the blast occurred.
According to the spokesperson, the company is still obtaining the necessary permits and permission from the city’s Building Department to begin tearing the addition down. The spokesperson assured us that he would let us know when demolition will begin. That’s great news in terms of transparency and simply being a good neighbor.
However, no matter how hard Seqens tries to be neighborly, I would be shocked if it is ever allowed to reopen its facility in Newburyport. The fatal explosion was the third major incident at Seqens/PCI Synthesis since 2020.
Before the tragedy, the company had been fined and cited multiple times by federal environmental and work safety departments. In the eyes of many city leaders and the public at large, the company has worn out its welcome and shown that it simply cannot be trusted to make things right.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyuportnews.com. Follow him on twitter @drogers41008.
