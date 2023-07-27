Weeks of rainy weather followed by bacteria levels so high that beaches along Plum Island and Salisbury were closed for swimming. Not exactly what folks had in mind when envisioning their summer. Thankfully, the disruptive weather pattern has settled down just in time for Yankee Homecoming (which begins this weekend) with Olde Fashioned Sunday, the Battle of the Bands and the Brewfest.
That’s not to say crazy weather can’t happen. Proof of that took place Monday night when Salisbury was struck with a microstorm that felled several trees, knocked out power lines, and even briefly trapped a mother and two small children inside a car after a tree and power lines landed on its rear.
But back to the Merrimack. Frankly, when I see kayakers paddling along the Newburyport docks all I can think about is how they are exposing themselves to unpleasantries associated with a river that sees millions of gallons of untreated sewer water dumped into it after significant rainfalls.
I want to shout out to them: “Hey, are you sure that’s wise?” but always think better of it.
It also reminds me of a photo recently posted on Facebook by Dan Healey (yes, the same Dan Healey who owns that massive yacht with “The Silence of the Lambs” mannequin on it) that shows the Rocks Village Bridge pretty much surrounded by brown water. The post doesn’t mention for sure why the water was the color of Willy Wonka’s chocolate river but it sure adds to the unease many of us feel about the Merrimack’s health.
Moving from water to cars, I’d like to commend the city for its proposal to double parking within Pioneer Park. Getting as many vehicles off Merrimac Street and into the park as possible is a win for everyone: nearby residents, ballplayers, their parents, bicyclists, motorists, pedestrians and dog walkers. As the Daily News’ Jim Sullivan recently reported, the plan calls for upping the amount of parking within from 45 to 90 spots. To do so would require moving wetlands so that’s why the proposal is before the Conservation Commission next Tuesday.
Thankfully, it sounds like the Conservation Commission is on board with the plan.
“They would be installing a more functional, healthier wetlands habitat overall while also achieving a better safety and parking outcome for the city,” City Conservation Administrator Julia Godtfredsen told Sullivan earlier this week.
That’s great news. If my long history in the news-gathering business has taught me one thing, an unhappy Conservation Commission means a lengthy, laborious and costly slog.
Finally, let’s all remember that things will get crazy in terms of traffic, congestion and wait times next week during Yankee Homecoming. It’s inevitable and unavoidable. Here are a few things we can all do to keep cool and let the good times roll: Use the city’s municipal parking garage, put down your cell phones when you’re driving seeing that pedestrians will be everywhere; be a little extra patient when your sea bass takes longer to arrive than you think and, most important, have a great time.
Yankee Homecoming isn’t everyone’s cup of tea or baklava as Klinger says on “M.A.S.H.” but it’s a grand time for most of us. It’s the only week of the year when you’ll see buff firefighters running down Federal Street pushing a bed, or food servers racing down Liberty Street hoping not to upend their trays.
It’s the week when families spend a little extra time together eating Nick’s Pizza on Olde Fashioned Sunday or watching marching bands and floats pass by on High Street. With that, I’ll just wrap thing up by saying this: Happy Yankee Homecoming everyone!
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
