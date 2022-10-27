In late August/early September, The Daily News received a two-page anonymous document in the mail titled, “Parks Department Internal Review March 2016.”
For weeks, we asked Newburyport officials within City Hall and outside its walls whether the review – which Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan reported was highly critical of former Parks Director Lise Reid – was legitimate or bogus. Each official we spoke to acknowledged there was something to it, but stopped well short of confirming its authenticity or veracity.
The report was sent to us before Mayor Sean Reardon pulled his plans to meld the Parks Department within the Department of Public Services after publicly admitting he did not know whether he had enough City Council votes to get a massive majority, or even enough to ensure it would pass.
It also came before Reardon officially relieved Reid as part of his reorganization plan. The fact that Reardon let her go before knowing he had enough votes from the council was an error that lends credence to the argument, floated by some, that the move was less about his reorganization plan and more about ridding the city of Reid.
It is also fair to say that Reid had her share of detractors on the City Council and it would not be surprising to learn that those councilors used their political muscle to pressure Reardon.
Unable to verify whether the report was accurate, or that it actually existed, The Daily News filed a Freedom of Information Act request with City Clerk Richard Jones on Oct. 4 for “a copy of the March 2016 Parks Department Internal Review report.”
Less than two weeks later, we received the expected reply: Request denied.
“Upon receiving your request for records, the city has a responsive record, but such record is being withheld from disclosure as result of the following applicable exemptions under the Public Records Law,” the response read, at least confirming the report’s existence.
The main thrust of the city’s argument is that the review falls under the large umbrella of personnel matters and as a result, the city can withhold the information from the public.
The argument does not hold water considering Reid is no longer a city employee and the person who conducted the report, then-interim Chief of Staff Heather Rowe, moved on well before Reid’s departure. The first fact was the basis of our appeal of the city’s denial to the Massachusetts Secretary of Public Records.
“It is in the public’s interest to know the result of the internal review considering the mayor’s actions and his plan to dissolve the Parks Department. Considering the report is more than six years old and Ms. Reid is no longer a city employee, the city has no basis to shield the report from the public especially considering the mayor’s future plans with the Parks Department,” The Daily News wrote in its appeal.
When former Mayor Donna Holaday learned The Daily News was appealing the city’s decision, she contacted us and, despite her strong aversion to getting involved, said she would speak on the record regarding the report.
On Monday, Holaday confirmed the report was valid, but expressed surprise that there were any copies of it floating around. Her surprise was based in part on the fact that when Rowe handed the report to Holaday, she tore it up in front of her.
Holaday went on to say that Rowe conducted and wrote the flawed report without her approval or even a heads-up. As for Rowe’s findings, Holaday said that despite some irregularities, there was nothing significant enough to warrant disciplinary action against Reid.
Despite Holaday confirming the report was legitimate, The Daily News has no intention of withdrawing its appeal of the denied public records request. The city still has no basis to withhold what is a crucial part of the discussion related to Reardon’s plan to dissolve the Parks Department.
Taxpayers deserve as much transparency and accountability from their elected officials as possible and it is the duty of any newspaper to make sure that happens.
Reardon told Sullivan the report had nothing to do with his decision to relieve Reid of her duties. But the public has a right to see the report before taking the mayor’s office at face value.
It does seem hard to believe the report, however flawed Mayor Holaday believes it to be, had no bearing on Reardon’s actions.
At the very least, he could have used the report to shield himself from criticism and to bolster his case within the City Council. The public deserves the entire story and the report is part of it.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Reach him at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
