For those who may have thought that the cutoff point for live music at a Plum Island establishment wouldn’t generate much feedback or interest, Facebook is telling us they were way off.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan’s recent story about Newbury Select Board members setting a 7 p.m. curfew for live music at the Sunset Club generated over 200 comments in about two days. When told of this, a Select Board member expressed surprise, calling the ruling “vanilla.”
Well, instead of vanilla, the ruling is more tutti-frutti, hot patootie ... with sprinkles.
The ruling came in response to a handful of neighbors who complained about the noise generated by the club, one going as far as whipping out a decibel reader. One can only imagine the neighbor donning headphones and pointing a metal detector-looking device from his front porch toward the club.
But as a friend pointed out to me, it was probably an app on his phone. Either way, the decibel comment was ripe for parody and that’s exactly what happened with a couple of people making fun of it, one going as far as posting a meme from the 1984 film “Revenge of The Nerds.”
Overall, more than 20 people, including at least two well-known area business owners, ridiculed the decision to curtail live music at a popular venue that early with one commenter making a suggestion that made perfect sense: How about calling off the music at sunset? Heck, it would only be for a few months seeing sunset dips to 4:30 p.m. by winter.
“Why don’t they just ban having fun all together. Super lame,” a different Facebook user wrote.
Club owners had pitched 8 p.m. as the cutoff point, which, on weekends, still seems pretty early. For many, 8 p.m. is about the time they’ve finished dinner and are looking for something to do to cap off their night. Not surprisingly, club owners did not complain about the Select Board’s decision, most likely not wanting to upset the apple cart and alienate anyone. It makes sense considering how tenuous running a restaurant can be these days.
Still, the decision is another example of how a few people making enough noise (so to speak) can carry a disproportionate amount of weight when it comes to local governance.
“Absolutely crazy! The smallest minority have the loudest voices,” is how another Facebook user framed it.
To be fair, most of those who live around the club were there before it opened, so it’s not like they knew what they were getting into before signing on the dotted line. On the other hand, it is far better for the town to have a vibrant and tax-generating establishment on one of Plum Island’s most visible spots instead of a dormant fire-scarred auto repair shop. Hobbling it by requiring such an early live music cutoff point won’t help.
Thankfully, the nearby Plum Island Beachcoma has survived such a restriction. It, too, features live music and adheres to a 7 p.m. live music ban. But it’s reasonable to assume that Beachcoma owners would like to offer live music at least a little later in the evening. Hopefully, the Sunset Club owners are able to make do as well.
Regardless, it’s a shame that a handful of residents can’t see the big picture in terms of Newbury’s economic health. It’s also a shame that the Select Board sided with them as the message it is sending to anyone looking to do business on Plum Island will reverberate farther than John Deacon’s opening to “Another One Bites The Dust.” Let’s just hope the iconic Queen song doesn’t apply to the Sunset Club because of its ruling.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
