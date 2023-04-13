Is there a perfect time to spend more than $11 million on a municipal building? The short answer is no.
But are there times that it make more sense than others? Those looking to build a new Newbury Town Hall off High Road are arguing that now is one of those times. It’s not a comfortable place to be in for sure.
There are plenty of unknowns – the biggest being if the town will be on the hook for its share of a new Triton Regional High School soon after asking residents to cough up another $6 million on top of the $5 million they hope to have in place.
According to Newbury Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco and Finance Committee Chairperson Erica Jacobsen, it will likely be years before local officials put the squeeze on taxpayers for school money.
However, Jacobsen admitted that new information regarding whether a new school is on the horizon could be coming as soon as December. Imagine the outcry if it becomes known before the first shovel is dug into a new Town Hall site that taxpayers will need to pony up for a new high school, too? Ouch.
As Daily News reporter Matt Petry wrote, two crucial votes must take place before the project can move forward. First, two-thirds of those attending Town Meeting on April 25 must approve borrowing project costs not covered by what has already been amassed in the town’s free cash account and Town Hall building fund.
Another Town Meeting article seeks to move $1 million from free cash to the Town Hall account, which would bring the total to more than $5 million.
If voters approve the project, they would go to the polls May 9 to consider a debt-exclusion override. Approval from a simple majority is required.
When it comes to easing the fears of taxpayers – some of whom feel like they just dug deep into their pockets for a new police station – town officials in favor of a new Town Hall have their hands full. Indeed, the new school issue could be the one that sinks the whole proposal.
Opponents of the project, who so far are represented by a small vocal minority of about eight people whose noise-to-signal ratio drowns out other potential detractors, have floated the idea of renovating the existing Town Hall, or buying the 12 Kent Way space where town offices are currently located. They have also suggested simply extending the lease there with the owner.
Buying the Kent Way space isn’t an option as the owner isn’t interested in selling to the town. and while the town could indeed extend the lease there, there is no guarantee the owner won’t up and sell the property to someone else or simply decide he doesn’t want the town there anymore, according to Greco and Jacobsen.
As for renovating the old Town Hall, Newbury Municipal Building Committee Chairperson Bob Connors is convinced that it would cost more to renovate the structure than it would to tear it down and build a new one right there.
Sadly, while Connors and the building committee have come up with convincing figures to back up their position, those against the project simply don’t believe them and are screaming louder than Robert Plant circa 1975 in an attempt to deflect and marginalize those numbers.
As the days toward the annual Town Meeting inch closer, it would behoove new Town Hall proponents to do a better job explaining why extending the lease isn’t a great idea. The three-year lease ends in June 2024 and for the lease to be extended, the town would need to go through the same bidding process it did before securing the current one.
However, there’s nothing stopping the town from doing so and it’s a fair guess to say that if the town presented the landlord with a massive check for say a 10-year-lease extension, he would grab it pronto.
And that could indeed be the best-case scenario here. Simply saying that the landlord could change his mind in the future is a weak and lazy argument. The other two arguments are more cut and dry and are harder to refute.
Right now, Town Hall supporters are in danger of losing the battle of public opinion. They need to do a better job convincing residents that it is the right time to build a new municipal office instead of extending their stay at 12 Kent Way until there’s more clarity with the school building issue.
Good luck with that, especially these days.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com
