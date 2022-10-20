When Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon personally removed flyers for the upcoming Citizens for Responsible Education forum from Newburyport Public Library late last week, he told The Daily News it was because the CRE content as listed on its Facebook page “was not in line with the city’s values of being an inclusive and welcoming community.”
He is absolutely correct.
A check of the CRE’s mission statement on Facebook states that the group is opposed to “teaching, instructing, or training of any student in public K-12 schools in the City of Newburyport, Massachusetts to adopt or believe divisive concepts.” Those concepts, according to CRE, include that this country is inherently racist or that individuals are inherently racist.
That’s troubling by itself, but what the statement does not include is that CRE has been taking its battle to Newburyport’s school libraries, targeting books they find questionable and excoriating officials for allowing students access to them. In some cases, the books in question were in a school library, and others available via an app called Sora that allows students and educators access to e-books.
School Superintendent Sean Gallagher said parents can petition to have books removed from a school library and added that parents who don’t want their children to have access to Sora can opt out of the program.
But that does not seem to be good enough for some parents who instead want the school district to ban books and ban access to the app. It’s pretty much an all-or-nothing proposition for these parents.
During a recent phone call I had with a parent regarding the Sora app, she said she was sick and tired of having to opt out of things and was annoyed that her tax dollars were being spent on the app. She never said it, but her distrust for the school department was stark and apparent.
It’s painfully obvious that she is not alone in terms of not trusting school leaders. There are a lot of parents who feel that way across the country. Some have argued that the mistrust is a reaction to COVID-19 restrictions and school closures that left parents feeling powerless, disenfranchised and sickened that their children were forced to learn via Zoom. Others believe it is due to political divisiveness that can trace its roots back to the 2008 presidential election, the rise of the Tea Party, and later blown up on steroids thanks to former President Donald Trump.
But what feels most likely is that society is moving too fast for many parents – parents who are afraid of change. Case in point, students coming out as queer or transgendered during school years was almost unheard of decades ago. It’s still pretty rare but at least around these parts, more and more students are coming out buoyed by what the mayor referred to as Newburyport being an “inclusive and welcoming community.”
Schools today are reflective of those sentiments and should be praised, not trashed.
As one recent Daily News letter writer expressed so well, local educators are not destroying society, they are strengthening it by “promoting values and behaviors critical to civil society.” The letter writer went on to thank Newburyport schools for “reinforcing responsibility, respect, kindness, empathy and accountability.”
CRE members are quick to deny they lack those qualities with some espousing the same tired trope that they have nothing against the LGBTQ+ community, but only wish to protect children. But their mission statement belies those claims. The United States is an inherently racist country and although society has shaped up since the segregation era, we still have a long way to go. Men are treated better and have more privileges than women, that’s just plain fact. And finally, the LGBTQ+ community is still marginalized, attacked and made to feel less than on a daily basis.
For Newburyport schools to dismiss those realities and adopt a curriculum that was last current in the 1950s, like those members of the CRE are advocating, would be abominable and monstrous. Thankfully, that will not happen.
As for CRE’s recent media blitz, a campaign that has angered some readers who believe The Daily News should not give the group any oxygen, it has no doubt been effective in terms of getting the attention they desperately crave and need. But that attention works both ways. CRE is now out in the open and thanks to this Thursday’s forum at the Elks Club, anyone who wants to plunk down $20 can see for themselves who and what they are all about.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News.
