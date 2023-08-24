The electronic sign at the foot of Green Street says it all: Waterfront parking lot full, use garage. As Jim Sullivan reported on Wednesday, the city’s sudden parking spot crunch has left motorists confused, business owners worried, and city officials scrambling to make up for 117 lost spaces due to Market Landing Park construction.
But it’s important to remember that the situation is temporary. By October, the surge of tourists flocking to our fair city will subside much like the rivers of rain that filled Market Square last Friday. Until then, the city is stressing the importance of the Titcomb Street parking garage.
As city officials recently pointed out, the garage was touted as a mechanism, in part, to get cars off the waterfront. Now that that day has come, many folks aren’t happy. Opponents of the garage, and there were many before it was built, claimed it would negatively impact the neighborhood and also not be used. Well, the neighborhood hasn’t fallen apart and now the garage should get used more often. Still, the reality isn’t sitting well with many.
Ugh, ever get the feeling the city can’t win?
One of the biggest complaints is that the garage is too far from downtown, especially for those on the other side of 65. Another complaint is that the garage is so far from restaurants that it puts workers at risk of being mugged as they walk to their cars, their pockets filled with tips.
I’ve been covering Newburyport for more than 13 years and I can only recall one or two instances when someone has been grabbed while walking downtown, much less robbed. Simply put, Newburyport is a super safe city compared to communities farther down the Merrimack and the complaint holds little water.
The distance issue regarding the elderly and those unable to walk far is a valid one. Perhaps, the city could set aside a half dozen of the remaining 80 spots along the waterfront for those over 65, much like the city holds a spot for veterans in the Green Street municipal lot.
The city should also spend a few bucks touting the garage as the best first option for locals and tourists alike. A persistent PR campaign informing motorists they might actually save time by simply rolling into the lot rather than navigating through a clogged Market Square with the hope of bagging a prime waterfront spot might do wonders.
Regardless, the parking situation is yet another example of the “crisis-of-the-moment” phenomena that strikes well-to-do municipalities until dissipating into the ether of everyday life.
Want proof? All one has to do is check out our Facebook page and see that another Jim Sullivan story regarding parking woes generated more than 100 comments in short time. Many of those comments are bashing the city for not planning ahead and not foreseeing the parking issue. That’s an unfair criticism. I would bet my least favorite guitar that city officials knew full well that the timing wasn’t great in terms of parking when it came to kicking off the Market Landing Park project.
Also, it’s important to point out that well before Mayor Sean Reardon and others did the obligatory photo op dirt toss at Market Landing Park earlier this month, City Clerk Richard Jones, the city’s parking guru, was trying to get more spots for the city. In fact, Jones was in serious talks to lease The Daily News parking lot. The proposal got as far as the City Council before falling apart.
While not a perfect situation, creating more green space along the waterfront is worth the temporary headaches and frustrations folks are now experiencing. The upgraded and expanded Market Landing Park, which is looking at a spring 2024 completion date, will be another jewel in the city’s crown. It’s a jewel that will bring more tourist dollars to the city’s coffers and perhaps inspire RiverFest (which happens Saturday in Salisbury) organizers to return to Newburyport.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
