Well, it was only a matter of time. After the City Council punted on establishing uniform zoning regulations regarding short-term rental units, neighbors have taken it upon themselves to drop a dime on their neighbors for running Airbnbs and other such units from their properties.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan has been following, the City Council in September was unable to reach a decision on a proposed zoning amendment that would have required short-term rental owners to live in their units for at least 183 days a year and register them with the state and the city. The amendment would have also stated that the properties’ primary use would need to be as a single-family, two-family or multifamily home; and renters would be allowed to stay for a maximum 32 days. The rules did not include units on Plum Island.
Without the zoning amendment, these rental units are essentially not allowed. That has opened the door to neighbors opposed to them being forced to become the Airbnb police. That’s what happened on Lime Street when three abutters complained about an Airbnb being operated by Lisa Freeman and Pam Doherty.
The city sent out a zoning violation and enforcement order Sept. 28 informing Freeman and Doherty that if they continued to run their rental unit they could be fined up to $300 a day.
In response, Doherty and Freeman appealed the order, saying the city is employing “selective enforcement” since it is not targeting what they say are 200 other short-term rentals around the city. Whereas the other property owners received a general letter Sept. 30 saying “no one should assume that their short-term rental is allowed as part of a permitted residential use,” they received an order to shut down, they pointed out. They also claim that because they live on the property they would have qualified to run the rental if the zoning regulations had passed.
“We have very respectful families including children and dogs rent from us,” their letter adds.
The quote touches upon the crux of the issue here: Lots of folks simply do not want short-term rentals in their neighborhood.
People’s angst is understandable considering there are plenty of horror stories about absent property owners renting out their units for bachelor parties, rock n’ roll recording sessions and other disruptive reasons. Already crowded and narrow streets become all the more clogged with cars belonging to complete strangers. It can be unsettling for sure. Airbnb owners in Newburyport and Plum Island need to be vigilant when screening potential renters. A couple looking to spend a romantic weekend in a beautiful coastal city, check. A family of four in town for a graduation, roger that. Indeed, it is imperative that Airbnb owners be especially neighborly.
Other arguments against them include the reduction of the number of long-term rentals in the city, and dropping property values.
But let’s be real, this is this another case of NIMBYism. As one short-term rental unit opponent put it during a phone call, she does not want to see her neighborhood change. She has been living there for decades and the thought of strangers in her neck of the woods concerns her.
As for the economic arguments, even if there were more long-term rentals available, property owners would likely price them out of most people’s dollar range. A couple months ago, one property owner offered to rent their house for $9,000 a month. Yikes! Finding an apartment for less than $2,000 within the city is next to impossible. Let’s face it, Newburyport is an affluent community and it is extremely hard — — if not downright impossible — for many people to afford to live here. Getting rid of short-term rentals would not change that.
As for property values decreasing, it is hard to believe any part of Newburyport would see a drop, considering how desirable it is to live here.
Instead of grousing about the perceived loss of privacy or dropping property values, aggrieved abutters should pressure city officials to build a downtown hotel. For months there was serious momentum toward achieving that goal. But when Steven Karp pulled the plug on his plans to develop Waterfront West, so did the idea of a hotel. Sadly, there seems to be little appetite to go down that road again. But Newburyporters are a vocal bunch, they don’t sit on the sidelines. If they want something done they will make plenty of noise. If residents apply enough pressure on city leaders, they will listen.
Finally, imagine what 200 rooms would do for the downtown area: It would reduce the need for short-term rentals in several neighborhoods, as well as be an added boon to area restaurants and shops. Why it might even fill up the city’s parking garage on days when it doesn’t snow. It’s a better outcome than having neighbors turn against neighbors — which is exactly what is happening now.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.