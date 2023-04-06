It’s April and people’s thoughts are shifting over from shovels, salt and snowstorms to boats, bonnets and flower bulbs.
It’s also a time when the city’s roads look like the aftermath of an Avengers movie thanks to potholes and debris. The State Street area, already looking pretty ragged due to ongoing gas main work, took another hit Monday when a water main failed on nearby Liberty Street.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan wrote, that resulted in several homeowners and businesses losing water service. For many, including us at The Daily News, the disruption was minimal. But for The Thirsty Whale (and others I am guessing), it meant they couldn’t open at all on Monday or had to close early.
The good news is thanks to the professionalism and dedication of the Department of Public Services, the water main issue was fixed in the wee hours of Tuesday, allowing The Whale and everyone else to go with the flow once again.
This marks the second time in three months that The Whale lost a day of business. In January, gas main workers damaged a water pipe near the pub that forced crews to shut off water to surrounding buildings and close Market Square to traffic. The two incidents serve as a reminder that the DPS saves our bacon time and time again. It also reminds us that we take water service for granted and perhaps we shouldn’t.
Across the river in Amesbury, it appears folks at City Hall are downplaying the imminent departure of two department heads. As Matt Petry reported, Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland and interim Department of Public Works Director Peter Manor are leaving shortly.
Manor’s departure is far more curious considering former DPW Director Rob Desmarais had been with the city forever before he shocked many by announcing in December he was leaving after 20 years. It’s too early to confirm that it’s disfunction junction over there but it sure is troubling.
We are also hearing rumblings that other city workers, including some in the DPW, have also left or are in the process of clearing their desks. So far, Mayor Kassandra Gove and her staff aren’t really being forthcoming about it, at least with us.
Petry asked Gove’s office about the departures and was pretty much told there was nothing out of the ordinary going on. Really? That’s hard to believe considering the news about Desmarais and Manor. If I had to guess, morale at the DPW is at its nadir and could use some help before things get even worse.
Over on Plum Island, the newly formed beach area along Reservation Terrace looks like a sculpted sheet cake after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and others brought in the heavy guns in the form of the 400-foot-long Delaware and got the Merrimack River dredging project back on track.
It was truly remarkable to see how quickly what was once ocean became the island’s newest geographical feature. Of course, we all know that the dredging project is a temporary fix to a problem that many say is unfixable. Nature is going to win. Us mortals may be able to delay that victory but homes along Plum Island shorelines are never going to be completely safe and secure. Still, kudos to city officials and others who persevered and got the job done.
Finally, if all goes well, a reporter and I will be sitting down with Newbury town officials on Friday to discuss why the town needs a new Town Hall. The meeting was booked as town officials are trying to win the battle of public opinion when it comes to spending roughly $11 million for a three-story structure on High Road close to the police station.
Residents will be voting on the project at the annual Town Meeting on April 25 followed by a debt exclusion override vote at the polls on May 9. The project has what appears to be a small but very noisy group of detractors who are pretty much throwing everything but the kitchen sink to sway voters against it.
The thing is, and I’ve mentioned this phenomena in a previous column, town officials have to be very, very careful in terms of what information they provide to bolster their arguments. The other side doesn’t have to.
A recent letter writer against the project, for example, basically admitted he came up with projections and dollar amounts based on his own research. Well, no offense to the letter writer, but those figures should not be taken as fact, especially considering the source.
Most of the folks opposed to the project already seem to loathe those pushing for a new Town Hall and are doing what they can to scare the pants off potential voters.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
