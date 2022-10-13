After an exhaustive search, West Newbury officials are close to hiring a new town planner to take over for Leah Zambernardi, who left in August, as Daily News correspondent Jennifer Solis reported last week.
That’s great news for the town and its residents. Having benefited greatly from its first planner, the town is better off having another one lined up relatively quickly. What wasn’t as great was how town officials decided to hire her successor, Susan Brown of Newburyport.
Last week, the Planning Board decided to interview Brown and the other finalist, Elizabeth Ware, behind closed doors despite Planning Board Chairperson Ann Bardeen acknowledging that they were legally required under the state’s Open Meeting Law to conduct the interviews in the public eye.
The state’s Open Meeting Law allows a preliminary screening committee – made up of less than a quorum of the elected body – to conduct interviews behind closed doors; but not if – as in the case of the finalists – the applicants have already been screened.
When pressed for an answer, Bardeen told The Daily News she had been in contact with town counsel, who told her it was OK for the Planning Board to conduct interviews in private.
Town counsel Timothy Zessin of KP Law said the town planner was a department head and that it was up to the town manager to hire or fire them. The Planning Board’s role, he added, was advisory and did not have to be followed, according to the town.
As way of clarification, Jennings said that under the 2017 Town Manager Act, a town manager “shall appoint and may remove department heads.”
Separately, Jennings said the decision to hold the interviews in private was to protect Brown, who serves as Manchester-by-the-Sea’s town planner. He went on to say that holding the interviews in public would make it harder for the Planning Board and others to speak freely.
Neither explanation holds water.
First, a check of the town’s Planning Board regulations appear to contradict the opinion Bardeen received from town counsel.
“The Board may hire a Town Planner, secretary and other professional assistance as needed for the conduct of its duties,” so reads Section 1 (Regulations for Planning Board Functions, Meetings, and Hearings), subsection No. 2.
Jennings and Bardeen responded by saying the town’s Planning Board regulations were written before the 2017 Town Manager Act. But that begs the question why the Planning Board’s regulations had not been edited to reflect the 2017 act.
Also noteworthy, days before the interviews, Bardeen reached out to The Daily News and asked, via email, that the paper withhold the names of the finalists to be announced of what was to be an open meeting. It was only after her request was denied that the decision to hold the interviews behind closed doors was made.
“For obvious reasons, it is in the interest of a person who is not selected to have no publicity about the matter,” Bardeen wrote in her email to The Daily News.
It sure appears Bardeen was determined to have the interviews in private and went fishing for a legal opinion after being told The Daily News was going to report what took place during a public meeting. The fact that she sought a workaround after acknowledging in the same email that the town was “required to do so (conduct the interviews) in an open meeting” is especially troubling.
Bardeen responded by saying her email to The Daily News was sent before she had a full understanding of the 2017 Town Manager Act.
Second, while it is understandable that an employer would like to shield the names of those applying for positions, the public’s right for a transparent process is far more important. Yes, a town planner isn’t exactly a school superintendent or a police chief, but it’s still a very powerful position, a position that literally shapes the future of the town.
Bardeen, Jennings and all town officials work for residents. Residents deserve as much transparency as the law provides. In this case, the damage isn’t severe, but it’s damaging nonetheless. To withhold the public from bearing witness to the final interviews was a mistake.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.