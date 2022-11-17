There’s got to be a bigger reason why Newburyport City Councilors Jim McCauley, Mark Wright and Sharif Zeid are making such a stink about why the Parks Conservancy and the Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation let their business agreement license expire six years ago.
Yes, the Morrill Foundation, which serves as the conservancy’s fiscal agent, should have made sure the license remained up to date. and yes, the conservancy, which raises money for park maintenance and improvements by giving donors the option of deciding where their money goes, should have been more vigilant in making sure their business agreement was 100% aboveboard.
But so far, the only thing the councilors have proven is that the two groups were sloppy. It’s not a good enough reason to tarnish the reputation of both organizations, which have done so much good for the city for years. Also, efforts to call out the two groups in such public fashion without divulging more information comes across as grandstanding and petty.
A business certificate establishes a public record of the name and address of the owner or owners of a business. According to McCauley, the Morrill Foundation has a fiduciary responsibility to make sure the license is active.
Since its genesis several years ago, the charity has donated almost $2 million to the city. Last year alone, the foundation and the conservancy gave roughly $180,000. Because of their work, Newburyport’s amazing network of parks and trails and trees has only gotten better. Truly, the city’s parks are a jewel and a major reason why people love living here.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan recently reported, the deep dive into the foundation and the conservancy began after a local woman had her $3,000 donation to the conservancy returned after a bad experience with a potential park bench memorial project this summer. The resident wrote a letter to Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, who then sent the letter to the Budget and Finance Committee. The subcommittee then began its look into both organizations.
That prompted Trustee Jim Morrill to point out that the nonprofit organization has been used as an umbrella to allow people who want to make a tax-deductible donation to the conservancy to do so.
“The foundation has nothing to do with the checks coming in, we don’t even see them. It was all set up by the city and accountable to the city to manage and make sure people who want to make a contribution can get a tax deduction for their payment.”
Earlier this week, Zeid told the full City Council that the Budget and Finance Committee had “many questions” about just what the conservancy does. Well, let’s hear them. Comments like that without context are just stoking the flames.
It’s hard to believe McCauley, Wright and Reid, who are often lumped together by their voting records, are doing this just to make sure business licenses are up to date.
On Wednesday, McCauley declined to comment why exactly he and his fellow councilors are going down this potential rabbit hole. It could be simply a matter of pushing for more transparency across all city departments and committees. But it could be something else.
Morrill went on tell Sullivan that since Lise Reid, the city’s former parks director, stopped helping the conservancy following her termination over the summer, “things have gone berserk.”
If councilors have evidence of any actual financial malfeasance or wrongdoing, it’s about time they tell the public. Right now, their efforts come across as a fishing expedition that is causing serious and potentially irreparable harm to the Morrill Foundation and the Parks Conservancy.
Here’s another way of putting it: In the immortal words of Clara Peller, “Where’s the beef?”
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News.
