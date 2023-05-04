Boy, Sunday was rough, specifically around 10 p.m. when Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe scored the series-winning overtime goal, knocking out the Boston Bruins from the first round of the playoffs after concluding the best regular season in NHL history.
The fact that the Bruins were less than a minute away from winning Game 7 made it even worse. It brought back some really painful memories of other classic Boston sports history chokes. Who can forget the Patriots losing Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants in 2008 after going 16-0 in the regular season, and the same Boston Bruins losing four in a row to the Philadelphia Flyers after being up 3-0 back in 2010? Those both blew.
But in the grand scheme of things, Sunday’s heartbreaking loss was the worst. First, the Bruins were dominant for the entire season. Dominant! They played with swagger and confidence. Their new coach, Jim Montgomery, was able to inspire players who appeared to have been broken mentally (Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic).
And it seemed like every move Don Sweeney, the team’s general manager, made was the right one. We all loved the players he picked up by the trade deadline (Dmitri Orlov, Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi), and we waited a few minutes after each victory to watch Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman do their huggy bear routine.
That all went away in a millisecond when the overtime goal went through Swayman and the Garden crowd went dead silent. So did I. Too anxious to sit down when overtime started, I was pacing in my living room strumming a guitar. Thankfully, I didn’t go all Pete Townsend and smash it to bits after it was over. I just stood there stunned for a few moments before I turned off the TV, (gently) put the guitar back on its stand, and headed for bed.
And what did I (and probably thousands of other Bruins fans) do in the immediate aftermath? I buried my head in the sand and didn’t read one thing about the Bruins on social media, ESPN, TSN, NHL or any online newspapers.
It was the same thing I did when both those other sports collapses happened. This time, however, I took it one step further and stopped following 90 percent of the hockey writers I was reading on Twitter. It was just too painful to see their faces in my feed – kinda like when you see a photo of an old girlfriend/boyfriend on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn and you wince like you ate something way too sour.
When friends texted me after the game offering their condolences, I just said things like: “The game never happened!” or “Who are these Boston Bruins you are referring to?”
Here’s an actual text: “I’ve been giving you space to grieve the end of the Bruins season. Let me know when you’re ready to talk. ...”
I think she was joking but I’m not 100 percent sure.
A few days have passed and I am talking to my friend again. I can also now write about the game without getting nauseous – but I still can’t read about the game or what will happen next with the Bruins. I can’t even watch hockey right now, which means I all of a sudden need to think of new things to watch on Netflix. Definitely not “Miracle on Ice” or “Slapshot.”
At some point, we’ll likely hear that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are retiring and the Bruins will need to dump some players to make their salary cap situation a little more palatable. I hope Bergie and Krej come back for one more swing at it. and I hope the Bruins play merely decently next season.
The Bruins were too dominant for their own good and it seems like the pressure to not choke rattled them to the point where they played timidly and without the swagger we saw during the regular season. Alas. I think I need to stop thinking about it again.
Lucky for us, the football season is only four-plus months away and the Patriots will be merely decent.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News and has been following the Spoked B’s since Ray Bourque was a rookie. Email him your own sports-related heartbreaks at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
