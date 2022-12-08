One of the best perks about being the editor here at The Daily News is being able to bring one of my guitars into the office and play some music.
The few minutes spent practicing chord progressions or trying to remember how to play “Cruel To Be Kind” provides a nice mental break from some of the more challenging aspects of the job.
To ensure I don’t bother reporter Matt Petry, whose tiny office is located very close to mine, I tend to leave the Gibson SG (think Angus Young or Tony Iommi) or the Fender Stratocaster (Eric Clapton or Jimi Hendrix) or the Gibson Les Paul (Jimmy Page) at home and generally bring in my Seagull acoustic guitar (Kim Deal from The Breeders plays one in the video for “Cannonball”). Occasionally, I’ll bring in one of my bass guitars, but that happened more when I was in a rock band and wanted to save myself a trip home before practice.
If you’ve gathered that I have a lot of guitars, you’re getting the point of this column.
I’ve got so many that I haven’t bought a Christmas tree in years. It’s not because I don’t enjoy them. Indeed, the natural ones smell amazing and they remind me of my childhood when I would sit by a sparkling tree with a mug of hot chocolate watching a “Star Trek” rerun on a small black-and-white television. I’m not a huge Christmas guy but having a tree is one of my favorite parts of the holiday.
I just don’t have the room for one.
I have just enough space in the living room, music room and my bedroom for all 10 of my guitars: five six-stringers and five bass guitars. I bought my last one in August (a Music Man Stingray bass) as a present to myself after getting the editing gig here.
My daughter just rolled her eyes when I told her I bought another one, giving me the same look I give her when she tells me she didn’t finish her homework because she was too busy texting her friends about the latest TikTok video. My then-girlfriend even got annoyed with me at first, saying she was hoping I’d spend the money on a vacation for us. She later acknowledged the bass was gorgeous and was a worthy way for me to celebrate my promotion.
Still, attempts to convince them and others that they all sound and feel different typically falls on deaf ears. But they do! The Stingray sounds way more punchy and active than the Gibson Thunderbird, which is a low-end very cool rock ‘n’ roll machine. The Strat has so many sounds it’s the equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife, while the Les Paul is just a hard-rock monster of mayhem. But do non-musicians get it? Nope, no way.
After buying a guitar, the itch to purchase another typically grinds to a complete halt, at least for a while. A few months later, however, I’m back on Reverb, an online instrument warehouse that allows me to lust after guitars, basses, microphones, recording interfaces, pedals ... ad infinitum.
I know it’s only been about four months but so far, the itch hasn’t returned. Welcome news I bet to my daughter and my bank account.
Luckily for me, my daughter isn’t obsessed with Christmas trees. She has expressed little to no interest in the whole experience, so that makes it even less of a priority.
If she did express an interest, I wouldn’t be completely without options. I could always put it in the kitchen next to the microwave. That’s pretty much my only option left.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News and lists his Rickenbacker 4001 bass as his favorite guitar in his collection. Email him photos of your own guitars at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
