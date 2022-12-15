While the holiday season is in full swing, it won’t be long after the final Invitation Night of the season (scheduled for Friday) that the downtown area sees a rapid reduction of shoppers. That can only mean the inevitable beginning of what many within the city consider the darkest months of the year for local businesses and restaurants: January through March. With any luck, business owners and restaurateurs have amassed enough holiday money to propel them through the bleak period and stay afloat until warmer weather returns.
The recent closure of Battle Grounds Coffee on Pleasant Street most likely sent shivers down the spines of some business owners who must be wondering if they will be next. Battle Grounds was a great place to relax, meet friends, peruse some art, and even support local and area veterans. It was a shame to see it go and here’s hoping that owners Sal and Dana DeFranco are able to use the resources they were spending in Newburyport to keep their Haverhill location flourishing. Hopefully, another coffee shop or eatery will be able to open at what is really one of the best locations in the city. Yes, the space is quite big and is beginning to amass a reputation as a business killer, read Commune Cafe and Cafe di Siena. But it would be great news if the space was filled again before long.
On a side note, when word of Battle Grounds Coffee’s demise made it to social media, it was very discouraging to read comments on our Facebook page disparaging the DeFrancos for being right-wingers. Running as a Republican, Sal DeFranco recently lost his bid to unseat 2nd Essex & Middlesex State Senate District incumbent Barry Finegold, a Democrat. That’s a cheap shot that has nothing to do with them running a coffee shop in town. Not only did they operate a coffee shop, they provided a home away from home for veterans across the region. Last December, the DeFrancos collected enough gift cards, socks and games to fill more than 160 stockings for veterans across the state. Thanks to the DeFrancos, those veterans had a better holiday. Finally, regardless if you disagree with his politics, Mr. DeFranco is a Navy SEAL veteran and risked his life for this country. He deserves our respect for that alone.
Meanwhile, the city announced last week that National Grid will be replacing a 12-inch gas main on State Street, as well as an 8-inch pipe on Middle Street beginning in January. The estimated three-month-long project will wreak havoc on the aorta of downtown roads and test the patience of everyone not walking. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate (aka. not too much snow) so work can continue throughout the winter without bleeding into the spring shopping season. Despite the hassle, replacing the roughly 100-year-old pipes during those months is the only plan that makes sense. As Mayor Sean Reardon put so well, the project needs to be done before outdoor dining returns to State Street.
What can we do? Well, the answer is obvious. Shop and eat locally whenever possible. Newburyport is blessed with several outstanding restaurants and an eclectic mix of shops. We have an amazing bookstore (Jabberwocky), shopping plaza (The Tannery Marketplace), and of course Richdale. Make a reservation at The Paddle Inn or slide into a barstool at the Port Tavern or The Grog before taking in a show at the Firehouse, or catching a flick at The Screening Room. Don’t forget grabbing a nightcap at The Thirsty Whale or Bar 25.
There are oodles of options here in Newburyport, enough to help those businesses and every other one make it through our yearly winter dead zone and re-emerge from forced hibernation this spring. That is, if we support them.
Let’s just cross our fingers that the State Street gas main project is completed by then and traffic is just its regular brand of awful, instead of impossible.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Reach him at drogers@newburyportnews.com
