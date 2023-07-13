It’s hard to believe that almost a year has passed since the last Yankee Homecoming. Olde Fashioned Sunday, the parade, the bed race, and fireworks all happened yesterday. Right?
Well, for those organizing this year’s nine-day celebration, it’s very believable. Behind the scenes, Yankee Homecoming General co-Chairperson Jason Lacroix and dozens of other volunteers have been eating, sleeping and breathing Yankee Homecoming for several months.
As Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan mentioned in his story about its Brewfest fundraiser, this year marks the 65th annual Yankee Homecoming celebration. The fun begins July 29 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.
The celebration’s fireworks will be shot off Aug. 5 as part of what organizers are calling “Super Saturday,” followed by its signature parade a day later to close things off.
Like all years, Yankee Homecoming has a theme. and this year is no different with it being: “There’s Only One Newburyport.”
Earlier in the week, Lacroix stopped by The Daily News office to speak with myself and new staff photographer Keith Sullivan about what this year’s Yankee Homecoming will look like.
The main takeaway is that organizers aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel. Instead, their strategy is to improve its signature events.
“I think we’ve done that,” Lacroix said.
For example, Lacroix said there will be a greater emphasis on attracting more antique cars for Olde Fashioned Sunday. Organizers have also thrown more resources at the parade with more floats, more police honor guards and even a beefed-up presence by the Massachusetts National Guard.
Family Day on Aug. 5 will return to Nock Middle School where it was held last year for the first time. Vendors are coming back to the alley behind Sea Level and a military band is being eyed for the fireworks, Lacroix added.
“We’re trying to get back to our roots a bit,” Lacroix said.
One thing that isn’t coming back this year is a program book. All schedules are now exclusively online. While the change may save paper and be more with the times, Lacroix said he and others miss the fun of having a hard copy in one’s hands as they check out events, parties and such.
Lastly, Lacroix stressed the need for volunteers. Even this late in the game, there’s still time to help out if interested. Without volunteers, events don’t run as smoothly or at all. They are the lifeblood of Yankee Homecoming and are always welcome, he said.
Anyone looking to volunteer, buy a flag, donate money or learn more about this year’s celebration, should check out its website: yankeehomecoming.com.
As for The Daily News. We’re on it.
Simply put, Yankee Homecoming is a big deal in the newsroom and we’re excited to cover it. This marks the first Yankee Homecoming for Daily News reporter Matt Petry and the aforementioned Keith Sullivan, while Jim Sullivan and I have covered them for years. Be sure to say hello if and when you see us at the Federal Street bed race, or the waiter/waitress races right outside our Liberty Street office, or the veterans luncheon or wherever you spot us.
Personally, the traffic drives me a little bonkers and I do let loose with a few curse words when I can’t find a place to park in my own Daily News lot, but for the most part, I love it. It’s one of the many reasons why Newburyport is an amazing place to live and work.
My first Yankee Homecoming for the paper, back in 2011, featured gangs. Well, wannabe gangs. That was the year someone was almost stabbed to death at Prince Place a month earlier, leading to a violent rumble in and around the parking lot of Immaculate Conception Church on a Yankee Homecoming night. Roughly 24 hours before that happened, police were forced to break up a mob of youths who were itching for a fight.
Thankfully, that level of dumbness has not been seen since.
Dave Rogers is the editor of The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.