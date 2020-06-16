To the editor:
I support of the sentiments of James Charles Roy regarding the opinion pieces of Warren Russo.
Though I am a progressive Democrat, I enjoy reading features by intelligent conservative writers who are educated, articulate, and base their writing on something other than conspiracy theories, inflammatory rhetoric and delusional nonsense. Writers like David Brooks and George Will come to mind. I have never been disgusted after I read what they write.
"Mr. Russo, you're no David Brooks."
Mr. Russo's goal, rather than to educate readers, seems to be to excite the passions of Trump's base. He enjoys playing to the cheap seats with scapegoating, blaming, exaggerating and projecting. As his role model, Trump has taught him well.
If he writes to "own the libs," he's falling short. When I read his work, rather than anger, I feel pity. Mr. Russo claims to be a journalist. I wonder where he learned to conduct research, use critical thinking skills, and fact-check. I see little evidence of mastery or proficiency.
If Mr. Russo were interested in convincing the rest of us of Trump's character and accomplishments, he'd provide verifiable examples. He'll eschew The New York Times, the nation's premier newspaper, as "fake news" despite its employment of 300 fact-checkers.
May I suggest that he read a transcript of one of Trump's rallies prior to resorting to rants about Joseph Biden. For other Trump supporters, if they are joining the right-wing echo chamber and calling Biden "demented," download any transcript of any rally. Perusing one of those is a veritable feast for liberals looking for evidence of unsuitability for the highest office in the land.
If Mr. Russo takes my suggestion, we won't ever hear from him again.
I welcome criticism of Biden if the critic provides me with points that can actually impact an election. What Mr. Russo chose to point out about Biden made no difference to the base in 2016.
Criticizing Biden for lack of military service, class rank, and smelling hair are not exactly effective given that Trump instructed Fordham University officials via Michael Cohen to hide his transcript. Trump is often ridiculed as Captain Bone Spurs for evading the draft five times, and has 19 credible allegations of sexual assault against him. The electorate didn't seem to care.
In closing, I would like to ask Mr. Russo why he supports a birther.
If he answers, he'll obfuscate, blame Hillary and milk all the other extreme far-right tired petards. Trump spent years trying to convince the American public of a blatant lie that was based on outright racism. He cultivated his base with his promotion of birtherism and used it as a dog whistle throughout his campaign.
The cheap seats loved that campaign as well. And I might add, the local and state Republicans who take no umbrage publicly of Trump's undignified behavior and speech have chosen to play to the cheap seats as well. Silence is consent.
Monique Greilich
Salisbury
