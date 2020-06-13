To the editor:
I recently returned from a short vacation and caught up with the newspapers I hadn’t read. I was pleased to see that there weren’t any opinion columns from Warren Russo. I figured he had softened in his love of our current president.
Unfortunately, no! Today, he’s back and his writings are more disgusting than usual. He just couldn’t spew enough about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.
I agree with James Charles Roy and others that you as a newspaper, should do better and stop printing his “trash”. There are plenty of websites and chatrooms, etc. that he can hang out in to share his opinions.
For the rest of us, we’re working hard to end the spread of the coronavirus, improve race relations with our fellow man and save the environment from total destruction.
I know he has a right to his opinion, but enough is enough! I can’t see keeping my subscription, (minus two days) if you can’t be more selective in what you print.
Patricia Weir Ketabchi
Newburyport
