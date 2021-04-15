To the editor:
For some time now, I’ve wanted to express a note of appreciation for a number of your guest columnists, some still contributing and some sadly departed.
These folks have long memories and often write of an earlier time in our local history. Bunny Fernald, Charles Lagoulis, Bill Plante, Boots Chouinard and Stuart Deane, all talented writers with wonderful tales to tell.
Gentlemen, thank you for sharing your stories.
Donald Boyce
Salisbury
