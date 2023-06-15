Over the years, I have been fortunate to wear a few different hats during my professional and community time.
I started as a delivery boy at Zabriskie’s Pharmacy, received my first police hat in 1983, became a dad in 1989, wore a Little League board ball cap for a few years, donned the Relay for Life visor for nearly 20, and currently wear a TCU hat on details, to name a few.
I would have to admit my favorite hat over the past 27 years has been that of a newspaper columnist, initially with the Amesbury News before moving to The Daily News. As my assignment approaches the deadline with next week’s edition, I thought I would reminisce about the paragraphs of the past, sharing some memories of my local newspaper career.
After completing a two-week training session to become a certified crime prevention officer in 1996, I reached out to the editor of the Amesbury News, Donna Greene.
At the time, the weekly publication was looking for some new material and Donna was excited about the idea of sharing crime prevention and safety tips with readers. The early columns were hand-delivered to Jane Barrow at the office, where she typed and formatted them.
Eventually, the process streamlined and attachments were included with emails across hyperspace. Unfortunately, the Amesbury News wrapped up production around 2014, but Daily News editor John Macone was quick with a lateral transfer request, which kept me typing.
During the 27 years of weekly columns, we shared important safety tips, a lot of crime prevention material and information about community programs, events and efforts.
I penned articles about accomplishments and achievements at the Amesbury Police Department, informed residents about ongoing projects, and shared experiences of policing in our region.
We had plenty of triumphs and tragedies, historic events and moments that changed the world. Honestly, there was never a shortage of material to draw from, which made the assignment easier. Thankfully, I always had the support of the administration and was never censored by the editors.
I was able to expand my coverage to write about other interests, too, even including movie reviews, music trivia, highlights and lowlights of our beloved Boston sports teams and, of course, the weather.
I was sure to include some of my personal favorites along the way with plenty of references to The Beatles, Star Wars, Walt Disney, and furry friends.
Having the benefit to be associated with quite a network of community members, I had plenty of help with suggestions and input as well.
It always put a smile of my face when a reader mentioned seeing my column and was even better when a crime was prevented.
I also used the columns to promote community efforts to fight cancer, collect food for Our Neighbors’ Table, renovate the skatepark, and give readers information about groups working to make the community a better place.
My final chapter of “The Amesbury Beat” will be published next week ahead of our move south but I wanted to get a head start on the memories and, of course, the many thanks.
I tried calculating how many columns I had written over the years and estimate about 1,500 for the papers. While I did the typing each week, I am thankful to have had some great supporters and loyal readers.
We all wear various hats during our lives and I am grateful the newspaper hat landed on my head back in 1996. I would encourage young people to try on various hats, you never know which one will be the right fit.
