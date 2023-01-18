The houses at 6 and 8 Independent St. look strikingly similar. Both are two stories high and sit on the sidewalk with no dooryard and little apparent foundation.
The arrangement of windows and front door is asymmetrical. Both houses have pairs of windows placed over each other to the south of the front door, and a window over the door.
Both have one window to the north on the second floor, but in a deviation from its original design, No. 8 has a pair of first-floor windows on the north while No. 6 has only one.
The houses are about the same height with steeply pitched roofs. Clad with clapboards, they are painted different colors with white trim and identical doorways. In their similarities, they harken back to Newburyport’s Colonial days and invite speculation as to who built them and when.
Research has revealed that the houses were built within 10 years of each other by first cousins. Oliver Moody Jr. built No. 8 in about 1760 and No. 6 was built about 1768 by Thomas Moody.
Both original owners were descendants of Thomas Moody, the maltster, who owned roughly eight acres between State and Federal streets and laid out a “way,” now know as Independent Street but formerly called Moody’s Lane, for use by his sons as they came of age and built homes.
Besides being cousins, the Moody men were alike in several ways. Both were trained and worked as artisans, Oliver as a chairmaker and Thomas as a shipwright.
Both died at a relatively young age, Oliver in 1776 at 48 by falling from a Newburyport wharf and drowning, and Thomas in 1770 at age 30 cause of death unknown. Neither had any surviving children and so, in both cases, their widows inherited the houses.
Both houses followed similar paths as history unfolded. Initially owned by craftsmen, and their widows, they passed into the hands of a merchant, No. 8, and a sea captain, No. 6, men closely tied to the maritime economy.
In the mid-19th century, as textile and shoe factories were built and a new, largely immigrant, labor force arrived, they became homes to people who had begun their lives in Ireland, Canada, White Russia (today Belarus) and Poland.
These people and their children, some as young as 13, worked long hours in the cotton mill that grew and expanded opposite the houses between Independent and Federal streets. Others were laborers or worked in the shoe shops.
Both houses were modified to incorporate changes in technology and to meet an increased demand for affordable living space. Fireplaces were removed or boarded up, coal stoves were installed, rooms were partitioned off, and attics finished.
Both houses were divided into two or more apartments, and sometimes overflowed with residents. Census records show that in 1900, there were 12 people living at No. 6 in two households and 11 living at No. 8, also in a two-family arrangement.
While some of these families were tenants, two families had long-term ownerships. Neighbors may remember the Nichypors, who owned No. 6 from 1924 until 2008, and the Haywoods, who were at No. 8 from 1946 until 1998.
As Newburyport was renewed in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, the houses at 6 and 8 Independent St. underwent their own renewals with many needed repairs and some restoration.
The identical front entries we see today were the result of one owner “borrowing” from the other.
Today, the houses still stand as they were built, side by side like twins in different colored clothing, single-family homes, much loved by their owners.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, head down Independent Street and take a look at the Moody houses.
Ellie Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at ellebailey@comcast.net.
